‘A deal in weeks, not months’: UK embassy tells licence holders who can’t drive in Spain

Beverley Thompson, Treasurer and Vice-President of MABS Cancer Support has been awarded a British Empire Medal for companies to voluntary charitable work in Spain.

Beverley Thompson first began volunteering for a small department of MABS in Mazarrón (Murcia) after shifting there in 2005.

After the charity’s accountant left, Beverley stepped in and inside a short while was taking care of the accounts for MABS throughout Murcia province, and has acted as treasurer ever since – one of many core crew of three operating the muse.

She had total accountability for the acquisition, design and opening of the MABS respite residence on Camposol in 2018.

The residence supplies 24-hour respite and palliative care to most cancers sufferers in Murcia and, because of Beverley’s tenacity, is now eligible to use for annual grant funding for the operating prices from the regional authorities.

“Whilst MABS does not exclusively support British nationals, they fill the gap for many of my compatriots, who do not have family nearby to help them during a very difficult time,” British Ambassador Hugh Elliott mentioned.

“That all this is done on a purely voluntary basis is quite extraordinary and a testament to the dedication of Bev and all the MABS volunteers.”

Thompson wished to “recognise the amazing job the MABS volunteers do every single day and the strength and support given to me by my husband Keith”. Photo: Handout

Larry Yaskiel, journal editor and former music business government in Lanzarote

Larry Yaskiel, who based one of many oldest English-language publications in Spain, has additionally been awarded a British Empire Medal for companies to the British Community in Lanzarote.

Yaskiel moved to Lanzarote in 1981, in quest of leisure after a busy life within the music enterprise, the place he contributed to the success of many high names.

However, needing an outlet for his creativity and ambition, he quickly established the Lancelot Island Journal, a quarterly journal, which rapidly turned a invaluable supply of knowledge for British residents; serving to them to combine into island life.

Larry additionally used the journal to share his data of the connections between the UK and Lanzarote, which have proved a invaluable useful resource for each British and Spanish college students, and led to his 2018 e-book “The British Connection to Lanzarote and the Canaries”.

Some of probably the most fascinating hyperlinks embrace the quite a few references to Canary wines in Shakespeare and his principle that La Graciosa is the inspiration for Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Treasure Island”.

On World Tourism Day in 1994, the President of the Lanzarote Cabildo offered Larry with the Distinguished Services to Tourism Award.

“Larry has an unrivalled understanding of the connections between the UK and Lanzarote, which he has shared in his articles for over 20 years, as well as in his landmark book,” UK Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott mentioned.

“Larry has also been a great support to our consulate in Las Palmas, building relationships with Lanzarote decision makers and acting as a spokesperson for the British community.”

Yaskiel mentioned “I would never have reached this stage without the solid support of my beloved wife, Liz”. Photo: Handout

Brandon Jones, Founder of Gay Sitges Link and Sitges English Theatre Company

Brandon Jones, founding father of Gay Sitges Link and Sitges English Theatre Company, has been awarded a British Empire Medal for companies to the British Community in Sitges, within the Queen’s Birthday Honours List, printed on Thursday 2 June 2022.

The longstanding co-owner of Casablanca cocktail bar, Brandon is a stalwart of the LGBTI+ neighborhood in Sitges.

He invests a lot of his time and vitality into quite a lot of native charitable and cultural tasks, usually utilizing the bar because the venue for his fundraising efforts.

In 1999, Brandon based, and later turned Chairman of, The Sitges English Theatre Company. In 2011, he co-founded Gay Sitges Link to supply assist and help to the LGBTI+ neighborhood, and together with his assist it has grown exponentially to supply emotional, psychological and authorized assist, speedy HIV testing and social actions.

He can be a key proponent of cultural interchange. In 2012, he launched the Irish-Catalan Festival in Sitges, celebrating Irish tradition and bringing over 700 guests from the island of Ireland every year. And, constructing on this success he launched the Welsh-Catalan Festival in 2019, selling historic and cultural hyperlinks between Wales and Catalonia.

“Brandon is a true cultural ambassador and his annual festivals have strengthened links between the UK and Spain; in particular between Wales and the island of Ireland, and Catalonia,” UK Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott mentioned.

“But it is for his pioneering charity work with Gay Sitges Link that Brandon most deserves to be recognised. The association’s motto is “The Pride of Creating Community” and Brandon has been key to creating that occur – bringing collectively like minded people to create a useful resource for the neighborhood, together with the tens of 1000’s of LGBTI+ guests who come to Sitges every year.”





Jones mentioned that receiving an award for one thing that simply comes naturally to me is each a delight and an honour”. Photo: Handout

Heather Muntaner, former headteacher of Queen’s College Majorca

Heather Muntaner, headteacher of Queen’s College for 30 years, has been awarded an MBE for companies to the promotion of British training, language and tradition in Spain, within the Queen’s Birthday Honours List, printed on Thursday 2 June 2022.

During her 30 years as headteacher, Heather Muntaner made Queen’s College one of many flagship British faculties in Spain with many college students occurring to review and work within the UK, and a raft of profitable alumni, together with Luis Vidal, the architect for Heathrow Terminal 2.

As effectively as tutorial success, Heather instilled a robust sense of values at Queen’s College and the college has immediately supported over 20 completely different charities serving to weak British and Spanish individuals.

Alongside her full-time function, Heather was an inspector of British faculties in Spain for a few years beneath the National Association of British Schools in Spain (NABSS) inspection system. For virtually a decade she made a major, and fully voluntary, contribution to the NABSS Executive Committee, initially as secretary and later as a member of the Inspection Monitoring Committee.

“It is thanks to the work and dedication of people like Heather that British education is so well regarded in Spain.” HMA Hugh Elliott mentioned.

“I do know that not solely is she adored by her former employees and pupils, however she is very revered by the native and regional authorities, who flip to her for recommendation on the instructing of English.

“She has additionally labored tirelessly to advertise wider British values, language and tradition at each alternative.

Muntaner mentioned she wished to “share this honour with all those colleagues and team members, past and present”. Photo: Handout