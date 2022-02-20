A defiant Zelenskiy promises Ukraine will defend itself ‘with or without’ allies

MUNICH — With his nation underneath menace of imminent assault by Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy obtained a standing ovation on the annual Munich Security Conference on Saturday — after which bit the palms that applauded him in a scathing speech that slammed Western allies for not doing sufficient to punish Moscow and transfer his nation towards the protection of Western integration.

Without naming names, Zelenskiy took jabs at Germany for hesitating to ship weapons and providing helmets as a substitute. He additionally threw shade on the United States for refusing to impose speedy sanctions on the Kremlin for threatening Ukraine, which is now almost surrounded by greater than 100,000 Russian troops and complex weaponry.

“We are going to protect our country with or without the support of our partners,” Zelenskiy stated, earlier than referencing Germany’s donation of 5,000 helmets.

On sanctions, he requested: “What are you waiting for? We don’t need sanctions after bombardment happens, after we have no borders, no economy. Why would we need those sanctions then?”

But Zelenskiy’s most caustic phrases had been directed at Moscow, which he accused of mendacity and plotting to destroy Ukraine.

“Ukraine wants peace; Europe wants peace; the whole world says it doesn’t want war; and Russia claims it doesn’t want to intervene,” he stated derisively. “Someone of us is lying.”

Referring to a kindergarten that was broken in shelling in Donbass, Zelenskiy railed in opposition to Russian disinformation, saying even schoolchildren couldn’t be fooled.

“With their elementary knowledge of physics, even these kids will know that alleging Ukraine to have shelled these buildings is just silly,” Zelenskiy stated. He added that it didn’t take higher-level math to know which facet was accountable for a spike in critical violations. And then he prompt that world leaders may need forgotten their historical past classes.

“Has our world completely forgotten the mistakes of the twentieth century?” he requested. “Where does appeasement policy usually lead to?”

While the viewers provided one other standing ovation on the finish of his remarks, some had been clearly jarred by the rebuke of NATO allies, notably Germany, the host nation for the convention.

But if his remarks at instances appeared rude or discomfiting, they had been largely spot on.

Western leaders have confided privately for weeks that within the occasion of a Russian assault, Ukraine could be left to combat largely by itself, albeit with tons of lately donated weapons and ammunition. Amid all of the requires a diplomatic decision, and the warnings to Moscow of heavy sanctions, no NATO nation is prepared to place troopers on the bottom.

While Western powers have sought to painting unity of their sanctions threats, there are nonetheless some disagreements between the U.S. and the EU. And EU leaders have averted conversations about what motion exactly would set off sanctions in hopes of stopping any open disagreements, whereas hoping that an assault by Russia would create the urgency wanted to resolve disputes in the mean time of fact.

Meanwhile, minutes earlier than Zelenskiy’s speech, Germany ordered all of its residents to flee Ukraine, as Lufthansa started canceling flights to the nation. France adopted up with the same warning, whereas Washington urged its residents to evacuate days earlier.

Cry for assist

In his tackle and a subsequent question-and-answer session with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Zelenskiy chastised Western allies for failing to supply Ukraine a clearer path to EU membership, and for being unwilling to broach the likelihood that Ukraine could by no means be a part of NATO as a core demand of the Kremlin.

Kyiv has been warning of Russian navy aggression because the invasion and annexation of Crimea and the beginning of the Russian-backed separatist struggle in Donbass in 2014, he stated.

“We appreciate the support, but everyone needs to understand that this is not some kind of donation Ukraine should be … begging for,” he stated. “This is your contribution into the European and international security for which Ukraine has been serving as a reliable shield for eight years now, holding back one of the largest armies in the world.”

Russia’s military was posted on the borders of Ukraine, not the EU, and its rockets had been being fired at Mariupol, not EU cities — and it’s the airport in Donetsk, not Frankfurt, that was destroyed in preventing in Donbass, he stated.

“None of the countries of Europe know what the military funerals are around the country in all regions,” Zelenskiy stated. “And none of the European Union leaders knows what it is to regularly meet with the families of the dead soldiers.”

Zelenskiy additionally confused that his nation deserved credit score for strengthening its armed forces and managing the struggle in Donbass whereas striving to implement democratic reforms demanded by Western allies to hitch the EU and NATO.

“Russia is convincing everyone that this was an erroneous path for Ukraine — that no one is waiting for us in Europe,” he stated. “Isn’t it Europe that should be saying and proving them wrong? Isn’t it Europe who should be saying today that our citizens have a positive attitude towards Ukraine joining the Union?”

“Why are we avoiding this question?” he requested. “Doesn’t Ukraine deserve to have direct and frank answers?”

Amanpour additionally pressed Zelenskiy about leaving Kyiv in a time of such acute disaster. In truth, the Biden administration had warned the Ukrainian chief in opposition to touring, citing intelligence suggesting that Moscow may attempt to topple Zelenskiy and set up a puppet regime.

But Wolfgang Ischinger, chairman of the safety convention, praised Zelenskiy for attending in individual, saying many didn’t assume he would make it. Zelenskiy quipped he ate breakfast at house and could be again in supper time.

Despite the ominous outlook, Zelenskiy stated Ukrainians aren’t panicking and that his nation is able to negotiate peace in “any format,” in any location. The essential issue was ensuring Russia is on the desk, he stated — and he forcefully denied any risk that Ukraine would instigate any new navy escalation in Donbass.

“We are ready to sit down and speak,” he stated. “What’s the purpose of us taking pictures and proposing diplomacy on the similar time?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted that his nation isn’t a celebration to the battle in Ukraine and has demanded that Kyiv meet with separatist leaders from the occupied areas of Donbass. Russia has additionally repeatedly denied it has any intention of attacking Ukraine.

Zelenskiy has countered that Ukraine was doing its half to implement the Minsk peace accords and accused Russia of obstructing. “Everything is blocked,” he stated.

Despite the excessive stress, Zelenskiy, a comic and tv actor earlier than getting into politics, confirmed that he had not misplaced his humorousness. When his translation machine gave out, he interrupted Amanpour, saying “cyber-attack.”

Asking for a brand new equipment, Zelenskiy teased about Russia refusing to ship an official delegation to the convention. “You see Russia is not here,” he stated. “But they are here.”

On the brink

Zelenskiy’s speech got here as an array of Western leaders — together with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen — used their very own appearances to reiterate assist for Kyiv and reward Ukraine’s restraint.

At the identical time, they repeated their sobering evaluation {that a} navy strike by Russia appeared possible. As provocative false flag operations seemed to be underway Friday within the occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk — with separatist leaders calling for an evacuation of civilians — U.S. President Joe Biden stated he believed Putin had determined to launch an invasion of Ukraine, although he nonetheless known as on the Kremlin to decide on a diplomatic path as a substitute.

“NATO allies, we have the same assessment, we share the same information, and we all see the increasing risk — likelihood — for an attack,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated.

“Of course there’s not 100 percent certainty,” Stoltenberg added. “And it’s never too late for Russia to change plans, and stop preparing for war, step back from the brink and start to engage in the political dialogue.”

Scholz, attending his first Munich convention as chancellor, stated that he had used a latest go to to Moscow to push again on Putin’s allegations that NATO had acted aggressively following the breakup of Yugoslavia. And he once more known as on the Russian chief to hunt a peaceable decision to the disaster.

Harris, in the meantime, reiterated Biden’s warnings that Russia will face the stiffest financial sanctions ever seen if it assaults Ukraine.

“We will impose far-reaching financial sanctions and export controls,” the vp stated. “We will target Russia’s financial institutions and key industries. And we will target those who are complicit and those who aid and abet this unprovoked invasion.”

If Putin wished NATO troops out of Eastern Europe, she famous, he would really get the alternative end result. “We will not stop with economic measures,” she stated. “We will further reinforce our NATO allies on the eastern flank.”

Von der Leyen, in her remarks, accused Russia of utilizing fuel provides as a weapon however insisted EU international locations would get by the present winter and not using a drawback.

After Zelenskiy’s speech, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki described the menace as actual and chronic.

“Who knows what will be his next step,” he stated of Putin. “Today it’s Ukraine, tomorrow it could be the Baltics, the day after tomorrow it could be Poland and Finland.”

U.Ok. Prime Minister Boris Johnson took a wider lens, arguing that an invasion of Ukraine would have critical world ramifications, probably emboldening different rogue acts, akin to an assault by China on Taiwan.

“If Ukraine is invaded, the shock will echo around the world,” Johnson stated. “Those echoes will be heard in East Asia. They will be heard in Taiwan.”

“We do not fully know what President Putin intends, but the omens are grim, and that is why we must stand strong together,” he warned.

Erin Banco, Cristina Gallardo and Giorgio Leali contributed reporting.