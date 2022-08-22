A delegation of the US Congress arrived in Uzbekistan to debate

the present state and prospects of Uzbek-American cooperation,

together with increasing inter-parliamentary cooperation, Trend reviews citing

UZDAILY.

According to the Embassy of our nation in Washington, the

delegation included the co-chairman of the “Caucus on Uzbekistan”

within the US Congress, Republican Congressman from Mississippi Trent

Kelly and a member of the Committee on Ways and Means, Republican

Congressman from Illinois Darin Lahoud, in addition to their

staffers.

American legislators throughout their keep in Uzbekistan will maintain

bilateral conferences with the management of the Senate and the

Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis, in addition to in ministries

and departments of the republic. During the go to, the delegation

may even get acquainted with the historic and cultural heritage

of our nation.

This go to would be the seventh journey of members of the US

Congress to Uzbekistan since 2017. A bipartisan group of American

lawmakers visited our nation twice final yr, and one among them was

led by New York Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks, chairman of

the House Foreign Affairs Committee.