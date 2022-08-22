A delegation of the US Congress arrived in Uzbekistan
A delegation of the US Congress arrived in Uzbekistan to debate
the present state and prospects of Uzbek-American cooperation,
together with increasing inter-parliamentary cooperation, Trend reviews citing
UZDAILY.
According to the Embassy of our nation in Washington, the
delegation included the co-chairman of the “Caucus on Uzbekistan”
within the US Congress, Republican Congressman from Mississippi Trent
Kelly and a member of the Committee on Ways and Means, Republican
Congressman from Illinois Darin Lahoud, in addition to their
staffers.
American legislators throughout their keep in Uzbekistan will maintain
bilateral conferences with the management of the Senate and the
Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis, in addition to in ministries
and departments of the republic. During the go to, the delegation
may even get acquainted with the historic and cultural heritage
of our nation.
This go to would be the seventh journey of members of the US
Congress to Uzbekistan since 2017. A bipartisan group of American
lawmakers visited our nation twice final yr, and one among them was
led by New York Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks, chairman of
the House Foreign Affairs Committee.