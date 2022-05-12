‘A direct hit’: IAF successfully fires extended range version of Brahmos missile from Su-30 MKI

The Indian Air Force (IAF) stated it has efficiently fired extended-range model of the BrahMos Air Launched missile from Su-30 MKI fighter plane. The launch from the plane was as deliberate and the missile achieved a direct hit on the designated goal within the Bay of Bengal area, information company ANI reported.

It was the primary launch of the prolonged vary model of the BrahMos missile from Su-30MKI plane. With this, the IAF has achieved the potential to hold out precision strikes from Su-30MKI plane towards a land and sea goal over very lengthy ranges, it added.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian three way partnership, produces supersonic cruise missiles that may be launched from submarines, ships, plane, or land platforms. BrahMos missile flies at a velocity of two.8 Mach or virtually 3 times the velocity of sound.

The vary of the superior model of the missile is learnt to have been prolonged to round 350 km from the unique 290 km.

Last month, an anti-ship model of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was efficiently test-fired collectively by the Indian Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command. In a tweet, the Andaman and Nicobar Command stated the test-firing was carried out.

On April 19, the IAF efficiently test-fired the BrahMos missile from a Sukhoi fighter jet on the Eastern seaboard.

In March, the Indian Navy efficiently test-fired a sophisticated model of the Brahmos missile from a stealth destroyer within the Indian Ocean.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)