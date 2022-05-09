A disgraced cop, a triple-murderer, and an ex-AG to testify at fatal arson inquiry

A disgraced NSW detective jailed for homicide, a Queensland triple-murderer and a former ACT Attorney-General will testify at an inquiry right into a deadly nightclub arson virtually 50 years in the past.

The inquest into Brisbane’s 1973 Whiskey Au Go Go firebombing started its third stretch of hearings on Monday. Five weeks of hearings have been held in June 2021 and January 2022.

The aftermath of the Whiskey Au Go Go firebombing. Credit:Queensland Police Museum

Fifteen individuals died within the assault on the Fortitude Valley venue. James Richard Finch and John Andrew Stuart have been sentenced to life in jail over the assault.

The new inquest was ordered in 2017 by former Queensland attorney-general Yvette D’Ath. It is specializing in whether or not anybody else was concerned and if the police investigation was enough.