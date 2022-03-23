A Dutch publisher is pulling an investigative book on who betrayed Anne Frank

toggle caption Michael C. Corder/AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A bunch of Dutch historians has revealed an in-depth criticism of the work and conclusion of a cold case team that mentioned it had pieced collectively the “most likely scenario” of who betrayed Jewish teenage diarist Anne Frank and her household.

The chilly case staff’s analysis, which was revealed early this 12 months within the ebook The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation, by Canadian tutorial and creator Rosemary Sullivan, instantly drew criticism within the Netherlands.

Now, in a 69-page written “refutation,” six historians and teachers describe the chilly case staff’s findings as “a shaky house of cards.” The ebook’s Dutch writer repeated an earlier apology and introduced Tuesday evening it was pulling the ebook from shops.

The ebook mentioned that the one that revealed the placement of the Frank household’s secret annex hiding place in an Amsterdam canal-side constructing was possible a distinguished Jewish notary, Arnold van den Bergh, who disclosed the placement to German occupiers of the Netherlands to save lots of his circle of relatives from deportation and demise in Nazi focus camps.

The Dutch historians reviewed the staff’s work and concluded that the “accusation does not hold water.”

The historians mentioned the ebook “displays a distinct pattern in which assumptions are made by the CCT (Cold Case Team), held to be true a moment later, and then used as a building block for the next step in the train of logic. This makes the entire book a shaky house of cards, because if any single step turns out to be wrong, the cards above also collapse.”

In response, the chilly case staff’s chief, Pieter van Twisk, instructed Dutch broadcaster NOS the historians’ work was “very detailed and extremely solid” and mentioned it “gives us a number of things to think about, but for the time being I do not see that Van den Bergh can be definitively removed as the main suspect.”

Since the ebook’s publication in January, the staff has revealed detailed reactions to criticism of its work on its web site.

Dutch filmmaker Thijs Bayens, who had the thought to place collectively the chilly case staff, conceded in January that the staff didn’t have 100% certainty about Van den Bergh.

“There is no smoking gun because betrayal is circumstantial,” Bayens instructed The Associated Press on the time.

The Frank household and 4 different Jews hid within the annex, which was reached by a secret staircase hidden behind a bookcase, from July 1942 till they had been found in August 1944 and deported to focus camps.

Anne and her sister died within the Bergen-Belsen focus camp. Anne was 15. Only Anne’s father, Otto Frank, survived the Holocaust. He revealed her diary after World War II and it shortly turned a permanent image of hope and resilience, learn by tens of millions around the globe.

The Anne Frank House museum, which is predicated within the constructing the place the Frank household hid, had no rapid touch upon the historian’s analysis. In January, museum director Ronald Leopold referred to as the chilly case staff’s conclusion “an interesting theory” however mentioned he believed that “there are still many missing pieces of the puzzle. And those pieces need to be further investigated in order to see how we can value this new theory.”