A.F.C. Championship Live: Bengals Defense Remains Strong

Jan. 30, 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET Jan. 30, 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET

Joe Burrow, proper, was probably the most sacked quarterback within the N.F.L. this season. Credit… David Dermer/Associated Press

When Cincinnati had the No. 5 decide within the 2021 N.F.L. draft, many consultants predicted that the Bengals would take Oregon’s Penei Sewell or Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater, two of the highest offensive line prospects, to deal with their safety points.

Cincinnati as an alternative opted to take Ja’Marr Chase, the dynamic receiver from Louisiana State who received a nationwide championship with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in 2019.

Drafting Chase panned out properly for the Bengals. He had probably the most receiving yards ever (1,455) by a rookie within the Super Bowl period, and his reference to Burrow is a part of the rationale Cincinnati is within the A.F.C. championship recreation. But the identical safety points that contributed to Burrow’s season-ending left knee damage final season have adopted Cincinnati. The Bengals did take three offensive linemen within the draft, however that did little to assist in move safety, and people struggles have been compounded by accidents, together with to the veteran proper deal with Riley Reiff, who was positioned on injured reserve in December with an ankle damage. Burrow took 51 sacks through the common season, greater than some other quarterback. In Cincinnati’s divisional-round win over the Titans, its offensive line gave up 9 sacks, and on a number of performs, it allowed a free rusher into the backfield to take down Burrow. Steve Spagnuolo, Kansas City’s defensive coordinator, is a grasp at unloading unique blitzes on opposing quarterbacks, which bodes poorly for a Bengals unit that had points selecting up Tennessee’s totally different blitzes.