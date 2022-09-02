A Family Striving for Inclusion: Special Olympics Senegal’s Story

Yacine (heart) along with her mom and Special Olympics Senegal coaches after a Unified Schools exercise.

In the previous yr, Special Olympics Senegal has been profitable in spreading the message of inclusion in its participation with Play Unified: Learn Unified, supported by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF). To date, the nation has developed a community of 27 Unified Schools and has engaged a whole bunch of scholars of all talents in Unified Sports and consciousness periods.

An efficient technique Senegal Olympics Senegal has utilized to succeed in these spectacular numbers is involving members of the family of individuals with intellectual disabilities in programming. In many communities throughout Senegal, a number of generations stay collectively in a single family and prolonged members of the family are closely concerned in one another’s every day lives. This collectivist tradition kinds sturdy household models, and to the good thing about Special Olympics Senegal, it vastly assists in recruiting new Special Olympics athletes and companions.

Aby contributes to a dialogue at a Unified occasion.

The influence of this technique is clear within the story of Aby and Yacine. Aby is a highschool pupil within the city of Bignona, situated within the southern area of the nation. Aby’s cousin, Yacine, lives in the identical neighborhood. Aby and Yacine aren’t simply cousins; they’re additionally shut associates. The two typically take walks collectively within the afternoons and assist one another with chores and cooking.

“What I really love about Yacine is that she loves people and in general likes to help people out,” says Aby.

Aby says Yacine is playful, curious, and all the time enjoyable to be round. Outside of the corporate of her household, nonetheless, Yacine hasn’t all the time been capable of showcase her persona. Yacine has Down syndrome and has skilled bullying from others as a result of she’s totally different.

Aby says when individuals bully Yacine, it’s hurtful to her complete household and doesn’t permit for Yacine to be herself.

Yacine (inexperienced shirt) participates in a Unified exercise with athletes and companions.

“Whenever we go out and people make fun of her, it always breaks my heart. People call her slurs, and I try my best to educate them and remind them that she has a name, and her name is Yacine. And if they want to talk to her or address her, they should address her by that name,” says Aby. “Whenever people bully Yacine, it always pains me to the core. It feels almost like they are calling me those slurs too,” she says.

This previous yr, Aby’s highschool turned concerned with Special Olympics. At her college, Aby and fellow classmates participated with Yacine and different Special Olympics athletes in Unified Sports and academic periods on mental disabilities.

As a results of these Unified actions, Aby has seen a big enchancment within the mindsets of individuals in her and Yacine’s neighborhood. She says Yacine has been embraced by her friends and has felt welcomed locally.

“Nowadays whenever we go to [Unified Sports] training it’s always fun, and it’s never awkward, because people know what and what not to say to her. Before she used to be all by herself and closed to the world, but we have witnessed Yacine being more open to people and more talkative,” says Aby. “That is the change that Play Unified: Learn Unified made in her life,” she says.

Aby and Yacine have fun a Unified exercise with fellow athletes and companions.

By bringing college students of all talents collectively, limitations of exclusion in Aby and Yacine’s neighborhood have been damaged. Moving ahead, Special Olympics Senegal hopes that Aby and Yacine’s story generally is a mannequin to others in Senegal of the constructive influence that inclusion gives to individuals with mental disabilities and their households.