A fan-favorite band from Ukraine advances to the Eurovision grand final

toggle caption Marco Bertorello/AFP by way of Getty Images

Marco Bertorello/AFP by way of Getty Images

Ten nations advanced last night from the primary spherical of Eurovision semi-finals to the ultimate spherical of the songwriting competitors, which is able to happen on Saturday in Turin, Italy.

Among them was Ukraine, represented by rap-folk band Kalush Orchestra. The three-member group — with their iconic pink bucket hat, energetic breakdancer and colourful traditional clothing — is favored to win the competitors, with bookmaker Parimatch Ukraine putting their odds at 73% on Wednesday. (Votes are cast by skilled juries and viewers from the taking part nations.)

They obtained a standing ovation after final evening’s efficiency, throughout which Ukraine’s Eurovision commentator might be seen broadcasting from a bomb shelter. And it wasn’t simply Ukrainian followers rooting for them: Acts from different nations, together with Lithuania and Iceland, confirmed their assist for Ukraine with statements and symbols.

The core members of the group, which was based as Kalush in 2019, are Oleh Psiuk, multi-instrumentalist Ihor Didenchuk, and dancer Vlad Kurochka, often known as MC Kilimmen.

They launched Kalush Orchestra, which mixes hip-hop with parts of conventional Ukrainian folks music, in 2021 with extra musicians, together with Tymofii Muzychuk, Vitalii Duzhyk, and Dzhonni Dyvny.

The band’s Eurovision entry, “Stefania,” is a novel earworm combining previous Ukranian melodies and conventional flute with modern beats and rap. The efficiency itself included each folks dancing and break dancing, and the musicians wore a mixture of embroidered Cossack shirts and trendy streetwear.



Eurovision Song Contest

YouTube



Psiuk wrote “Stefania” about his personal mom earlier than Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since then, many Ukrainians have come to affiliate the music — with translated lyrics like “I will always walk to you by broken roads” and “the field blooms, but she is turning gray” — with their very own motherland.

“After it all started with the war and the hostilities, it took on additional meaning, and many people started seeing it as their mother, Ukraine, in the meaning of the country,” Psiuk instructed the Associated Press final week. “It has become really close to the hearts of so many people in Ukraine.”

The music has broad reputation in nations throughout northern Europe, where it’s climbing up several Spotify charts.

While Eurovision calls itself a nonpolitical occasion, Russia’s battle in Ukraine has loomed massive within the worldwide competitors. Organizers banned Russian acts again in February, and Kalush Orchestra changed Ukraine’s authentic contestant, Alina Pash, after the nation’s nationwide broadcaster suspended her whereas investigating a 2015 journey she made to Crimea.

The all-male group wanted particular permission from Ukrainian authorities to journey to Italy for the competition, because the nation has banned males of preventing age from leaving the nation. One authentic band member stayed behind to battle, the AP experiences, and all plan to return to Ukraine after Eurovision ends.

While they’re hoping to spice up Ukrainians’ morale with a win, they’ve stated in interviews that shining a world highlight on the nation’s tradition and identification is in itself a type of victory.

“We understand that we must be totally focused and concentrated, because we are here to show that Ukrainian culture and Ukrainian music exist,” Psiuk said at a press conference, in response to an English translation. “They are alive and they have a very beautiful and special signature. So we are totally focused on this purpose.”

This story initially appeared in the Morning Edition live blog.