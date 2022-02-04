A Florida middle school teacher kissed a student in class and was arrested, police say

A Central Florida center college instructor was arrested after being accused of kissing a scholar at school.

Carlos Aguirre Rendon, a math instructor at Deltona Middle School in Deltona, is accused of kissing a 15-year-old scholar.

After a weeks-long investigation, the 29-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with two felonies, lewd or lascivious conduct and witness tampering.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies opened the case Jan. 11, when it was reported that Aguirre kissed a scholar on the lips in his classroom. It’s unclear if class was in session on the time.

Before that, the teenager’s mother and father had reported considerations to the sheriff’s workplace. The mom stated she’d seen Aguirre put his arm round her daughter at a park.

According to interviews with witnesses, “Aguirre often sought to be alone with the victim and appeared to be pursuing a relationship with her outside of normal teacher-student contact,” in keeping with the sheriff’s workplace.

The day earlier than the arrest, deputies discovered that Aguirre had been approaching potential witnesses at a park, asking concerning the scholar and telling at the very least one individual “not to talk to the police.”

Aguirre, booked into the Volusia County Jail below the identify Carlos A. Rendon, posted $12,500 bond and was launched Wednesday evening.

Additional prices are doable pending the result of the investigation, the VCSO says.