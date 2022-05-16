‘A force of nature’ – How county cricket remembers Andrew Symonds and that T20 knock

As Kent and Surrey gamers lined up on the boundary in entrance of the Beckenham pavilion to look at a minute’s silence to honour Andrew Symonds , they represented two golf equipment which had been touched by his “magic” greater than most.

It was on this suburban out-ground in South London that Matt Walker , the Kent head coach, can bear in mind Symonds whacking a Hampshire assault that includes the likes of Wasim Akram and Alan Mullally into the adjoining coaching amenities of the Crystal Palace soccer membership. Indeed his unbeaten 96 off 37 balls against Hampshire within the first season of the Twenty20 Cup in 2003 stays a pivotal innings in Symonds’ profession.

Another innings Walker shared with Symonds was arguably extra of a trailblazing one, even when the true significance of it was considerably misplaced on the time in an air of puzzlement concerning the feat and the format itself, which was nonetheless very a lot in its infancy. A long way from Beckenham, deep into Kent at Maidstone, was the place Symonds struck his world-record 34-ball hundred in 37 minutes in opposition to Middlesex the next season. It was the quickest T20 hundred till Chris Gayle reached the mark off 30 balls in 2013. Symonds went on to succeed in 112 off 43 deliveries as Kent gained the rain-affected match by seven wickets with 29 balls to spare.

“It was almost surreal, because it was so early on in T20,” Walker says. “No one really then knew how to play the game. It sounds really strange but those first couple of years it was so far removed from anything we’d done as cricketers. This new form of cricket came in which I think everyone was scratching their heads about how they go, some people would try the slog first, it didn’t really work out, and the game sort of passed us by and no one really quite got it. But he got it.”

Surrey and Kent gamers observe a minute’s silence for Andrew Symonds•Kent CCC

Symonds clubbed 18 fours and three sixes in that knock, Walker got here in a No. 4 together with his powerfully constructed team-mate all weapons blazing and ended unbeaten on 12.

“Looking back I can’t remember a shot he played because it was so long ago, but what I do remember is there was such shellshock around the ground, especially from the Middlesex players, they couldn’t quite believe what was going on,” he says. “It was almost a sense of this is like nothing we’ve ever seen before.

“Now it occurs fairly a bit, does not it? We see it most weeks within the IPL or in our Blast and it is fairly commonplace, however making an allowance for when that was, I do not suppose anybody might fairly consider what they’re seeing.

“It just felt like he was playing in the back garden with his kids, how easy it was, with how much power he gained, how hard he hit the ball. We just were left a bit sort of bewildered by it really. But Symo being Symo sort of walked off, bat under his arm and, ‘whatever, no big deal’.”

It was Symonds’ capability to mix a larger-than-life bodily presence with a down-to-earth, humble, trustworthy persona which swept folks together with him – made them really feel particular – that Walker remembers most from the Australian’s time with Kent from 1999 to 2004.

“He was a force of nature and an incredibly talented athlete that probably could have played any sport he wanted to if he chose, and he was magic, he really was absolutely magic,” Walker says. “It was the presence he had everywhere he went… you felt unbeatable with that sort of bloke in your presence.

“He made it an ideal place to be for these years and that interval was one of many happiest I feel I’ve been enjoying cricket, with that group of gamers and him in it.”

Andrew Symonds on his way to 112 for Kent against Middlesex•Getty Images

During his time with the county, Symonds made 49 first-class appearances, scoring 12 centuries and amassing 3,526 runs at an average of 45.20. He also contributed 65 red-ball wickets with his right-arm seam and off-spin.

Symonds also made 62 List A appearances for Kent and scored 1,690 one-day runs at an average of 30.17. His highest one-day total of 146 came against Lancashire at Tunbridge Wells in 2004 and he took 69 wickets at 21.53, including two five-wicket hauls. In 2020, he was voted Kent Spitfires’ Greatest Overseas Player by the club’s members and supporters.

Speaking about Symonds’ death, just hours after the news broke late on Saturday night UK time, Walker is almost overcome with emotion initially before the memories flow and he returns to his usually verbose self.

“He’ll be massively missed,” he says. “I do know that for a truth. And I can say that when he was with us at Kent, it was a tremendous time period of cricket. We gained loads of video games. We have been the most effective sides within the nation. We gained a few issues and he was a large a part of that and my ideas are a lot with the household and particularly the Australian group of gamers which have had such a horrible time of it.”

Symonds’ death in a single-car crash in north Queensland at the age of 46 follows the deaths of Shane Warne and Rod Marsh in March. Their loss has been felt around the sporting world, and other corners of English county cricket who were moved deeply by Australian cricket’s latest loss, including Surrey, whose players stood shoulder to shoulder with Kent’s under Sunday’s leaden skies which ultimately contrived to end their Championship contest in a washed-out draw.

“Andy Symonds is somebody that we knew personally, we had him for a time period at Surrey nearer the top of his profession and l he was very large across the group,” Batty says. “I bear in mind Jason getting his first hundred in a T20 recreation and he was the one, recent into the group, that mentioned, ‘hold on a minute, we have got a younger fella right here, we hold round for 20 minutes and we delight in his glory with him.’

“I certainly think Jason will remember that to this day. I certainly remember it and I still try and aspire to be as good a team man as he certainly was throughout his life. He’ll be sadly missed.”

“He was a brilliant, three-dimensional player but he was also very driven and asked a lot of his team-mates,” Mark Chilton, Lancashire’s director of cricket.

“We caught him at a time in his career when he was flying and he seemed to affect every game in which he played. He was a cricketer who imposed himself on the opposition in a competitive way but without crossing the line. You felt his presence and he had a massive impact on what we were trying to create.”