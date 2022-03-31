“A Foreign Country Working Against Elected PM”: Imran Khan’s Top Quotes

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation tonight forward of the no-confidence movement towards the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led authorities.

Here are the highest quotes from Imran Khan’s speech:

– Pakistan is at a defining second.

– The goal of Pakistan was an ideal one. When I entered politics 25 years in the past, there have been three issues in my manifesto – 1. Justice, 2. Humanity, 3. Pride.

– Neither I’m going to bow in entrance of anybody nor will I let my neighborhood try this. Why ought to we’ve got to crawl like ants? Won’t let our folks bend earlier than anybody.

– I’ve plenty of mates in India and the US. I haven’t got any unwell wills towards anybody. I simply condemn their insurance policies.

– As a toddler, I keep in mind Pakistan rising to the highest. South Korea had come to Pakistan to find out how did we progress, Malaysian princes used to review with me at school. Middle East used to return to our universities. I’ve seen all this sinking, seen my nation getting insulted.

– Musharraf led us into USA’s net. America sanctioned us after we allied with them. They attacked us with drones regardless of our assist.