A former Facebook moderator in Kenya has accused Meta of human trafficking | Businessinsider

Daniel Motaung, a former Facebook moderator, filed a lawsuit towards Meta in Kenya on Tuesday.

The lawsuit accuses Meta and a contractor of human trafficking and union busting.

Motaung stated he’d utilized for the job not understanding he could be working at Facebook.

A person who labored as a Facebook moderator in Kenya is suing the platform’s mum or dad firm, Meta, accusing it of human trafficking, pressured labor, and union busting.

Daniel Motaung, a former Facebook moderator whose expertise was the topic of a February report by Time magazine, was employed by Sama, a San Francisco tech-outsourcing agency that Facebook had contracted to conduct content material moderation.

Motaung’s accusations towards Meta and Sama had been included in a petition filed Tuesday with Kenya’s Employment and Labor Relations Court and shared with Insider.

Motaung, who moved from his native South Africa to the Kenyan capital of Nairobi to work for Sama, stated in an affidavit hooked up to his petition that he was not informed in the course of the recruitment course of that he could be working for Facebook or that his job would entail viewing graphic and disturbing content material.

Motaung has stated he needed to view photos and movies of beheadings and baby sexual abuse as a part of his job. Motaung’s petition says he has been recognized with post-traumatic stress dysfunction.

Motaung’s lawsuit additionally says job adverts had been “designed to trick unsuspecting applicants into unknowingly becoming Facebook Content Moderators.”

The lawsuit says this quantities to human trafficking below Kenyan regulation.

In a press release offered to Insider by Foxglove, a London nonprofit supporting Motaung’s case, Motaung stated, “When I first applied to the advert for this job, I was straight out of university and on a mission to lift myself and my family out of poverty.”

He added, “Six months later, my physical and mental health had been destroyed.”

Motaung stated that he tried to start out an worker union as the results of the traumatic content material that moderators needed to watch and that he was fired due to his union actions.

“Mark Zuckerberg and his cronies at firms like Sama cannot be allowed to treat people like this,” Motaung stated. “That’s why I’m doing this. We are not animals. We are people — and we deserve to be treated as such.”

The lawsuit asks that Meta and Sama implement mental-health assist for moderators and pay them the identical wages as full-time Facebook workers.

The Time report cited pay slips displaying that Sama paid moderators the equal of about $2.20 an hour.

Motaung’s lawsuit additionally calls for unspecified compensation for former and present content material moderators in Kenya.

A Meta spokesperson informed Insider the corporate wouldn’t touch upon ongoing authorized claims.

“We take our responsibility to the people who review content for Meta seriously and require our partners to provide industry-leading pay, benefits and support,” the spokesperson stated.

“We also encourage content reviewers to raise issues when they become aware of them and regularly conduct independent audits to ensure our partners are meeting the high standards we expect of them,” they added.

Sama didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark. In Time’s February report it denied accusations of union busting and exploitation.