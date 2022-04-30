A former U.S. Marine was killed fighting in Ukraine, his family says

toggle caption Facebook/Willy Cancel

Former U.S. Marine Willy Joseph Cancel, 22, was killed whereas preventing alongside the Ukrainian army Monday, in response to his household. He is abandoning a spouse and 7-month-old child.

His mom, Rebecca Cabrera, told CNN that her son was working with a personal army contracting firm on the time of his loss of life. Other media retailers report that he will be the first American to die serving within the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Before he signed as much as be part of the battle in Ukraine, Cancel was working as corrections officer in Tennessee, CNN reported. He had signed up with a army contracting firm not lengthy earlier than Russia started its assault on neighboring Ukraine. When the violence erupted, the corporate was on the hunt for contractors keen to journey to the battle, and Cancel agreed to go. Cancel flew to Poland earlier than crossing into Ukraine someday between March 12 and 13.

“He wanted to go over because he believed in what Ukraine was fighting for, and he wanted to be a part of it to contain it there so it didn’t come here, and that maybe our American soldiers wouldn’t have to be involved in it,” Cabrera informed CNN.

Details surrounding Cancel’s loss of life have but to floor, however his mom informed CNN that her son’s physique has but to be recovered.

A State Department spokesperson informed NPR: “We are aware of these reports and are closely monitoring the situation. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment.”

The division advises Americans to not journey to Ukraine, citing the continued armed battle. On Friday, a division spokesperson repeated this.

“We once again reiterate U.S. citizens should not travel to Ukraine due to the active armed conflict and the singling out of U.S. citizens in Ukraine by Russian government security officials, and that U.S. citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately if it is safe to do so using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options.”

Cancel was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and served as Marine rifleman, as seen within the picture above uploaded to his Facebook profile. Marine Corps spokesperson Maj. Jim Stenger stated Cancel was given a nasty conduct discharge for violating a lawful common order and was by no means deployed to a fight zone, in response to the Associated Press.