A Frenchman who fought in Syria prepares to go into battle for Ukraine

A younger French fighter who skilled in Syria towards jihadists is getting ready to return to the frontline, this time in Kyiv, to “help the Ukrainians keep their freedom”.

The 28-year-old Frenchman says his title is Pierre and he comes from Normandy.

He arrived within the Ukrainian capital 5 days in the past and is ready to know the place he’ll quickly be deployed. He expects it to be in Kyiv.

He hopes to go the place he will probably be “most useful”: “on the front line”, to have the ability to use towards the Russians the talents he has acquired over the previous few years in Syria, corresponding to “shooting with 12.7 and 14.5 mm (machine guns), Kalashnikovs, rocket launchers…”

Brown-haired, medium peak, slim and sharp determine, he arrives with a quiet step within the discreet park of Kyiv the place he gave an appointment to AFP information company. He is carrying a beige canvas ranger and a khaki navy tracksuit, like the headscarf that hides the underside of his face.

On 24 February, Pierre, a former apprentice home painter who commonly works on building websites, was at house when Russia invaded Ukraine. When he noticed these photographs, he was “revolted”. The subsequent day, when he wakened, he was nonetheless “angry”.

“In the afternoon, I said to myself: ‘That’s it, I’m off. I couldn’t stay on my couch and watch that’.”

‘Until the tip’

Ten days of trains and automobiles later, he’s in Ukraine, the place President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has known as for international volunteers to hitch the resistance to the Russian invasion. Some 20,000 have already arrived, in line with the Ukrainian authorities, a determine that can not be independently verified.

Ukrainian troopers direct Pierre to the Georgian Foreign Legion, a navy unit created in 2014 by former troopers from the Caucasus nation to assist Ukraine combat Moscow.

Today, Pierre is aware of that the battle will probably be lengthy. He plans to remain “until the end of the war if necessary”, out of “commitment” and “solidarity” with Ukrainians who’re “fighting to keep their freedom” threatened by the Russian “oppressor”.

Between 2014 and 2020, in Syria, he says he confronted different “oppressors”: the jihadists of the Islamic State group (IS) and Turkey, enemies of the Kurds.

He spent 4 years in complete, in three stays, almost dying a number of occasions, particularly in Raqa, the previous IS capital, which the Kurds, supported by NATO planes, recaptured in 2017 from the jihadists. The latter, earlier than fleeing, had riddled complete neighbourhoods with mines.

While looking a constructing together with his unit, considered one of his comrades triggered a mine buried below the particles in a stairwell. Pierre, who by probability was in a nook of the stairwell on the time, was unhurt. But in entrance of him, 4 folks died and one other was critically injured.

“It’s a bit traumatic,” he says.

‘Hypocritical’ Europeans

As in Syria, Pierre meets volunteers from very totally different backgrounds in Ukraine, “Italians, Germans, Norwegians, Spaniards, people from all over Europe”, “and even from India”.

According to an inside supply, the Georgian Foreign Legion in Ukraine at present has a number of dozen to a number of hundred international volunteers, together with a minimum of three Frenchmen.

He sees Ukraine as “the ball in the football match” on the summit between Russia and the US. “In the end, the Ukrainians end up in the shit,” he says. “When things go wrong, there’s no one left to help them, we just deliver weapons in a hurry…”.

He places France in the identical bag as the opposite “hypocritical” European nations, that are indignant however “let massacres take place” in Ukraine, as “in Kurdistan, in Yemen, in Burma”.

When he was youthful, in France, Pierre was very within the military. But he made “a few mistakes”, he says, with out desirous to elaborate, which closed the barracks’ doorways to him. And he is aware of that his lengthy stays in Syria, that are suspect within the eyes of the French authorities, won’t assist to reopen them.

But in the present day, he says “thank you to those in France who kept him out of the army”, “because it is better to go alone to Kurdistan or here (in Ukraine), than to play the hypocritical game of politicians”.