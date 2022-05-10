A fugitive Alabama inmate and corrections official were caught in Indiana

toggle caption U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office by way of AP

Escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White have been taken into custody Monday in Indiana, in accordance with an Alabama sheriff.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton stated the 2 fugitives have been caught close to Evansville, Ind., after a chase with U.S. Marshals. Marshals have been pursuing a pickup pushed by Casey White when the truck wrecked and he surrendered, the sheriff stated. Vicky White was taken to a hospital.

“Casey White and Vicky White are in custody,” Singleton stated. “This has ended a very long and stressful and challenging week and a half. It ended the way that we knew it would. They are in custody.”

The two had been the goal of a nationwide manhunt since April 29 when Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, helped engineer the escape of Casey White, who was awaiting trial in a capital homicide case. Vicky White had informed co-workers she was taking the inmate from the jail for a psychological well being analysis on the courthouse, however the two as a substitute fled the world.

The car was discovered in the present day in Evansville, Ind., after U.S. Marshals obtained a tip Sunday that the 2006 Ford F-150 pickup was discovered at a automobile wash within the city, the Marshals Service stated. Surveillance images confirmed a person who intently resembles Casey White exiting the car on the automobile wash, officers stated.

Investigators imagine the pickup truck was stolen in Tennessee after which pushed about 175 miles to Evansville, a legislation enforcement official informed The Associated Press. The official couldn’t talk about particulars of the investigation publicly and spoke to AP on situation of anonymity.

The Marshals Service stated a warrant was issued on May 2 for Vicky Sue White charging her with allowing or facilitating escape within the first diploma.

Federal and native legislation enforcement officers have additionally discovered Casey White threatened to kill his former girlfriend and his sister in 2015 and stated, “that he wanted police to kill him,” the Marshals Service stated. Investigators stated they’ve been in touch with them in regards to the threats and are taking measures to make sure their security.