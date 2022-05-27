A grand tour of Europe’s worst bits

Welcome to Declassified, a weekly humor column.

The summer time is getting nearer, so the place are we happening vacation this yr? How about Dublin? One enterprising soul within the Irish capital listed a “private room” with “one bed” for simply €59 an evening on Airbnb. Sounds like a cut price, proper? People have been much less blissful once they found it was really a small tent seemingly pitched in a concrete yard.

The listing was “not a joke,” the Airbnb host mentioned whereas providing folks the prospect to sleep on a number of couches of their front room.

So Ireland’s out. How about Greece? There have been quite a few experiences of late about extortionate costs being charged by restaurateurs on the swanky island of Mykonos. One pair of British vacationers mentioned they have been charged €520 plus a €78 tip for 2 cocktails and a portion of crab legs (anybody studying this in Brussels is probably now pondering “sounds like a bargain, I pay that for a sandwich in the EU quarter”). The similar restaurant additionally reportedly charged an American lady and her mates €1,539 for one plate of calamari, one order of lobster pasta, a salad and a few bread. Maybe the bread was crammed with diamonds or the salad is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Someone must do one thing about all these ripoffs, so our grand European tour takes us to Italy — Florence, to be actual — the place a person known as the police after being charged €2 for a espresso (and it wasn’t even that tremendous fancy espresso that’s handed via the digestive system of a small mammal). The buyer complained that the worth was not displayed on a menu behind the counter. Spokespeople for each espresso store in Brussels, London and Paris have been unavailable for remark.

And the ultimate cease in our European vacation search is nice previous Belgium and a surprising report revealing that the nation’s drivers are garbage. Belgian drivers have been discovered to go too quick in roadworks and often “forget” to make use of their indicators. According to the examine, greater than half of Belgian drivers additionally use their horn (cease making up your personal jokes!) aggressively in visitors, placing them equal with Italians and behind solely the Spanish and the Greeks relating to, er, honking.

So that’s crap lodging, meals, drink and transport coated. Can’t look ahead to the summer time to start.

CAPTION COMPETITION

“Are you one of mine?”

Can you do higher? Email [email protected] or on Twitter @pdallisonesque

Last week we gave you this photograph:

Thanks for all of the entries. Here’s one of the best from our postbag — there’s no prize aside from the reward of laughter, which I feel we will all agree is way extra useful than money or booze.

“Thanks again Charles, for briefing me for my next job in 2027,” by Patrice-Emmanuel Schmitz.

Paul Dallison is POLITICO‘s slot information editor.