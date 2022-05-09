‘A great loss’: NSW District Court Judge Peter Zahra dies after stroke

“We have received many lovely messages and memories that demonstrate the type of person he was, he had a big heart and wanted to see everyone achieve more than what they ever thought possible.

“In honour of our Dad and his life, we encourage everyone to have a hot chocolate and share a dad joke in his honour. Those who knew him would know he loved a good (bad) joke!

“We would ask that you please respect our privacy at this time and provide us the space to celebrate the life of a man who will create a void that will be difficult to fill.”

Judge Zahra served as a senior public defender from 2001 to 2007, showing in main homicide and drug trials for shoppers together with Kathleen Folbigg, who was jailed in 2003 over the deaths of her 4 kids.

He wrote numerous authorized textbooks, together with one on drug legislation, round a busy schedule which generally noticed him writing judgments at 4.30am.