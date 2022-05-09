‘A great loss’: NSW District Court Judge Peter Zahra dies after stroke
“We have received many lovely messages and memories that demonstrate the type of person he was, he had a big heart and wanted to see everyone achieve more than what they ever thought possible.
“In honour of our Dad and his life, we encourage everyone to have a hot chocolate and share a dad joke in his honour. Those who knew him would know he loved a good (bad) joke!
“We would ask that you please respect our privacy at this time and provide us the space to celebrate the life of a man who will create a void that will be difficult to fill.”
Judge Zahra served as a senior public defender from 2001 to 2007, showing in main homicide and drug trials for shoppers together with Kathleen Folbigg, who was jailed in 2003 over the deaths of her 4 kids.
He wrote numerous authorized textbooks, together with one on drug legislation, round a busy schedule which generally noticed him writing judgments at 4.30am.
Attorney-General Mark Speakman mentioned Judge Zahra made a major contribution to the legislation and authorized occupation over many a long time, culminating in changing into one of the vital senior judges within the District Court.
“During his 15 years on the District Court bench, Judge Zahra earned the deep respect of his judicial colleagues, those at the Bar who appeared before him and the profession more broadly,” Speakman mentioned.
“On behalf of the people and government of NSW, I offer my sincere condolences to his Honour’s wife, daughter and sons, his extended family and his many friends and colleagues. Vale Judge Peter Zahra SC.”
Michael McHugh, SC, president of the NSW Bar Association, mentioned your complete occupation “deeply mourns the passing” of Judge Zahra, whose distinguished profession as a barrister started in 1988 earlier than he took silk 12 years later.
“Judge Zahra was a leader in the legal profession and a role model to many,” McHugh mentioned.
“[He] served as a crown prosecutor, public defender and the senior public defender before serving most recently as a well-respected judge of the District Court of NSW.
“We have lost an esteemed judge and a very good man. Judge Zahra’s passing is a great loss to the administration of justice in NSW.”
