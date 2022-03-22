‘A gun owner on every street’: WA to overhaul firearms laws
Western Australia’s gun possession legal guidelines are set to be overhauled after it was revealed the variety of licensed firearms within the state had soared by 60 per cent, with a gun proprietor on shut to each suburban avenue.
A WA Police map confirmed round 3.4 per cent of the inhabitants, or 89,000 folks, maintain gun licences. They possessed, on common, 4 firearms every – which mirrored nationwide figures.
And whereas the variety of licensees remained regular, the variety of registered weapons within the state had elevated from 218,765 weapons in WA in 2009 to 349,492 in January 2022.
Police Minister Paul Papalia stated new legal guidelines would take a look at strengthening gun storage and coaching necessities, and grant police higher powers to reject or cancel gun licences if an applicant was a convicted prison.
“There is something like 350,000 firearms out there, a hell of a lot of them are publicly lying around, mostly unused, if not all, in a state that is very attractive for a criminal to steal,” he informed Radio 6PR.
“They then get into the black market and they become a potential weapon in a crime.”
Mr Papalia reassured law-abiding, accountable licence holders that they might not be impacted by the brand new laws. It was anticipated to take a yr to draft, and would come with a public session interval.
The proposed modifications come after plenty of public shootings involving outlaw motorbike gang members.
In December 2020, former Rebels boss Nick Martin was assassinated by a single sniper bullet whereas watching the drag races at Perth Motorplex along with his household.