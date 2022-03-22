‘A gun owner on every street’: WA to overhaul firearms laws

Western Australia’s gun possession legal guidelines are set to be overhauled after it was revealed the variety of licensed firearms within the state had soared by 60 per cent, with a gun proprietor on shut to each suburban avenue.

A WA Police map confirmed round 3.4 per cent of the inhabitants, or 89,000 folks, maintain gun licences. They possessed, on common, 4 firearms every – which mirrored nationwide figures.

And whereas the variety of licensees remained regular, the variety of registered weapons within the state had elevated from 218,765 weapons in WA in 2009 to 349,492 in January 2022.

There have been plenty of shootings in Perth. Credit:Craig Abraham

Police Minister Paul Papalia stated new legal guidelines would take a look at strengthening gun storage and coaching necessities, and grant police higher powers to reject or cancel gun licences if an applicant was a convicted prison.