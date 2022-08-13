A gunman in Montenegro killed 10, including 2 children

toggle caption Risto Bozovic/AP

CETINJE, Montenegro — A person went on a taking pictures rampage within the streets of this western Montenegro metropolis Friday, killing 10 folks, together with two kids, earlier than being shot useless by a passerby, officers stated.

Montenegrin police chief Zoran Brdjanin stated in a video assertion shared with media that attacker was a 34-year-old man he recognized solely by his initials, V.B.

Brdjanin stated the person used a looking rifle to first shoot to loss of life two kids ages 8 and 11 and their mom, who lived as tenants within the attacker’s home in Cetinje’s Medovina neighborhood.

The shooter then walked into the road and randomly shot 13 extra folks, seven of them fatally, the chief stated.

“At the moment, it is unclear what provoked V.B. to commit this atrocious act,” Brdjanin stated.

Andrijana Nastic, the prosecutor coordinating the crime scene investigation, instructed journalists that the gunman was killed by a passerby and {that a} police officer was among the many wounded. She stated 9 of these killed died on the scene and two died at a hospital the place they have been taken for surgical procedure.

Cetinje, the seat of Montenegro’s former royal authorities, is 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of Podogrica, the present capital of the small Balkan nation.

Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic wrote on his Telegram channel that the incident was “an unprecedented tragedy” and urged the nation “to be, in their thoughts, with the families of the innocent victims, their relatives, friends and all the people of Cetinje.”

President Milo Djukanovic stated on Twitter that he was “deeply moved by the news of the terrible tragedy” in Cetinje, calling for “solidarity” with the households who misplaced loved-ones within the incident.