‘A heartbreaking mystery’: Reward increased to $500,000 over teacher’s 1997 disappearance

A $500,000 reward has been introduced for info into the “bizarre” 1997 disappearance of mother-of-two Marion Barter, as police seek for solutions amid an ongoing inquest.

The 51-year-old left Australia for the United Kingdom on June 22, 1997, underneath the identify Florabella Natalia Marion Remakel, after formally altering her identify the earlier month. Barter had been married 3 times, together with to Socceroos legend Johnny Warren within the Sixties.

In the weeks main as much as her disappearance, Barter seen by a member of the family leaving a service station in Southport in a purple Honda Civic Breeze with a tall male passenger within the car.

Barter’s outgoing passenger card stated she was divorced and deliberate to stay in Luxembourg. She was not seen by her relations once more.