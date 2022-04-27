‘A heartbreaking mystery’: Reward increased to $500,000 over teacher’s 1997 disappearance
A $500,000 reward has been introduced for info into the “bizarre” 1997 disappearance of mother-of-two Marion Barter, as police seek for solutions amid an ongoing inquest.
The 51-year-old left Australia for the United Kingdom on June 22, 1997, underneath the identify Florabella Natalia Marion Remakel, after formally altering her identify the earlier month. Barter had been married 3 times, together with to Socceroos legend Johnny Warren within the Sixties.
In the weeks main as much as her disappearance, Barter seen by a member of the family leaving a service station in Southport in a purple Honda Civic Breeze with a tall male passenger within the car.
Barter’s outgoing passenger card stated she was divorced and deliberate to stay in Luxembourg. She was not seen by her relations once more.
Police imagine Barter, who labored as a schoolteacher, might have re-entered Australia in August 1997 underneath the identify of Florabella Remakel with an incoming passenger card stating she was married and resided in Luxembourg.
Police say an unknown individual additionally seems to have accessed a checking account belonging to Barter.
Barter’s daughter Sally Leydon stated she stays perplexed over her mom’s disappearance.
“My mother’s behaviour before leaving Australia was out of character and we know she was seen around the Southport area inside a vehicle with an unknown man,” she stated.