A homeless man became a fixture at Studio 54 — without ever stepping in the club

Part of the storied historical past of Studio 54 contains somebody who by no means stepped foot contained in the membership as a visitor.

The homeless man, who used to hang around outdoors and typically hailed taxis for friends, was a “nice guy,” one former employee mentioned.

“We’d send him on errands” and provides him ideas, mentioned Chuck Garelick, head of safety at Studio. “He was always … drinking Budweiser tallboys.”

“New Yorkers could tell he was a street guy. Tourists, probably not,” Garelick mentioned.

In the winter, he would disappear for weeks at a time.

“And we’d go, ‘Where were you?’ And he’d go, ‘Rikers, I needed to get warm.’ He would break a window or do something where he knew he’d get 30 days,” Garelick, 64, mentioned.

That earned him the nickname “Rikers.”

One evening, in the summertime of 1977, a Texan confirmed up on the entrance door.

“This guy had on the Western shirt, the big silver belt buckle, cowboy hat, and he was with a big-haired blonde,” he mentioned. The cowboy tried to bribe his manner inside, to no avail.

But he returned 20 minutes later, asking for the “valet.”

The man was dubbed “Rikers” due to his journeys to the infamous NYC jail. Dan Brinzac/NY Post

“A guy came over before, I gave him my key and he parked my Caddy,” he mentioned.

But the membership didn’t have valet service.

Garelick, determining who was behind the ruse, ran to the close by parking storage and located the Texan’s purple Cadillac Eldorado convertible.

“Who’s passed out in the front seat with a can of beer in his hand? Rikers.”