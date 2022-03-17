A ‘hovel’, but it’s home: Sydney’s boarding houses point to affordability crisis

“The exploitation of vulnerable people living in these shared homes has been a long-standing problem in Sydney.” Newtown Greens MP Jenny Leong mentioned over-crowding and poor dwelling circumstances inside boarding homes had been a symptom of Sydney’s persistent scarcity of social and reasonably priced housing. Three individuals died within the hearth on the Newtown boarding home. Credit:Wolter Peeters “The reason there is such demand for boarding houses in the inner city is because the public housing waitlist is so long, the private rental market is completely unaffordable, and there are vulnerable people who need access to social services and support, that aren’t able to get that support.” Mr Mudge shares the boarding home with 4 others and says there are few choices for older single males.

“If you’re 75, you’ve got no superannuation, you never married or your wife’s dead, you grew up in Sydney, and you don’t want to live in social housing, where do you go? You go to a place like this. “That’s Sydney. Accommodation is an issue in this town. ” In August 2020, the NSW authorities mentioned it could overhaul laws for shared lodging, responding to a evaluate of boarding home laws, to “increase protections for some of the state’s most vulnerable residents”. The authorities is consulting on the reforms. In January, it launched modifications to housing insurance policies that may require new boarding homes to be “affordable” and run by group housing suppliers for 10 years. Ms Leong mentioned these necessities didn’t apply to current boarding homes. She advised the federal government ought to examine buying these properties, and getting group housing suppliers to run them.

“Private boarding houses are not the solution. The solution is publicly-run, not-for-profit, safe and secure housing for people.” NSW Fair Trading Minister Eleni Petinos didn’t reply to a request for remark earlier than deadline. Loading Tenants’ Union of NSW chief govt Leo Patterson Ross mentioned, beneath the present laws, there was usually little accountability for boarding homeowners, and boarders didn’t have the identical rights as tenants. “It doesn’t matter what rights you put into legislation, or what [the local] council gets powers to do, if you can be evicted so easily, you’re never going to raise any concerns because it’s not worth the risk.