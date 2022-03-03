A joint Europe-Russia mission to Mars is likely to be delayed because of sanctions

toggle caption Antonio Calanni/AP

A joint European-Russian mission to Mars slated for this 12 months will most likely be delayed, the European Space Agency said, citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing sanctions imposed by the ESA’s member nations.

“We deplore the human casualties and tragic consequences of the war in Ukraine,” the company stated. “We are giving absolute priority to taking proper decisions, not only for the sake of our workforce involved in the programmes, but in full respect of our European values.”

The ExoMars program, which contains two missions, is designed to find out whether or not life has ever existed on the pink planet. The program started with a launch in 2016. The second leg was slated to start in September, however the launch is “very unlikely” to happen earlier than the top of the 12 months, the company stated.

“We are fully implementing sanctions imposed on Russia by our Member States,” the ESA stated. The company, which is made up of 22 member states, stated it continues to observe the state of affairs and can study choices earlier than making a proper choice.

The second mission is ready to launch a rover from Kazakhstan that can carry a drill and different equipment associated to exobiology and geochemistry — fields involved with looking for life outdoors Earth and the chemical composition of Earth’s rocks and minerals, respectively.