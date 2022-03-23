A knife-wielding man killed 4 Israelis in Beersheba, police say

toggle caption Tsafrir Abayov/AP

JERUSALEM — A knife-wielding Arab man on Tuesday killed 4 folks and severely wounded two others within the southern Israeli metropolis of Beersheba earlier than he was shot useless by armed residents, police stated.

Police stated the attacker careened his automobile right into a bicycle owner and stabbed 5 folks throughout a swath of the town heart. Amateur video footage posted on-line appeared to point out armed bystanders taking pictures and killing the attacker on the scene.

Israel police chief Kobi Shabtai advised reporters at a press briefing on the scene that the incident was “an abominable killing spree by a terrorist known to security services” who had beforehand served jail time. He stated the attacker appeared to have acted alone.

Shabtai declined to remark additional on the suspect, however Israeli media recognized the attacker as a 34-year-old Arab man from the close by Bedouin city of Hura. Reports stated he was imprisoned for 4 years after admitting he supposed to affix the Islamic State group in Syria in 2015.

The Abu al-Qeian clan, from which the attacker got here, issued a press release condemning the assault and describing it as terrorist operation. “This is an individual act that only represents the perpetrator,” the household stated, sending condolences to the victims’ households.

Omer Barlev, the minister in control of police, wrote on Twitter that the assault was dedicated “by a cursed terrorist that it would have been better if he hadn’t been freed from prison in 2019.”

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued a press release of condolences to the households of the victims and stated “we will work with a heavy hand against those who commit terror. We will pursue and reach those who assist them, too.”

Palestinians have been accused in dozens of stabbing, taking pictures and car-ramming assaults concentrating on Israeli civilians and safety personnel lately.

Most of the alleged assaults had been carried out by people with no identified hyperlinks to armed teams. It is uncommon for such assaults to be dedicated by Palestinian residents of Israel, nonetheless.

In the Gaza Strip, some Palestinians had been seen distributing sweets to precise happiness following the assault. The Hamas militant group’s spokesman, Hazem Qassem, praised the assault as “a response to the policy of ethnic expulsion” towards the Arab residents of Israel.