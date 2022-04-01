A knight’s tale: How chess is keeping children off the streets in Nigeria | News24

Chess is getting used as a weapon in opposition to medicine, crime and poverty in Nigeria.

Chess in Slums Africa has influenced o ver a thousand youngsters.

The goal is to achieve all corners of Africa and to assist not less than one million youngsters within the subsequent 5 years.

Slum communities in Nigeria are like a snake pit, the place one fights for territory from as early as pre-teen years.

Faced with social ills, reminiscent of poverty and homelessness, there’s hardly an escape route for youngsters. In most circumstances, they by no means attain their full potential as they’re slowly drawn into a lifetime of crime, medicine and prostitution.

It might have been the case for Babatunde “Tunde” Onakoya, 28, who on the age of 10 was prone to go down the identical path that might result in self-destruction.

But, as he sat at a barber store in the future, a person gave him a chess set.

The reward would hold him busy and away from the fallacious path.

“This single action opened doors for Tunde. He went on to become the 10th highest-rated chess player in Nigeria,” stated Samuel Awobajo, a good friend of Tunde and his enterprise associate.

In a rustic the place boys who escape poverty largely do it by way of soccer, with names reminiscent of Odion Ighalo, Anthony Nwakaeme, and Emmanuel Emenike, to call a number of, Tunde took a novel route.

Since September 2018, he has been serving to youngsters, in conditions just like his, in one of the simplest ways he knew – the chess board.

“Tunde imagined a world where children have the opportunity to reach their full potential and they don’t have to drop out of school to continue the cycle of poverty. The idea of Chess in Slums Africa was conceived,” stated Awobajo.

For most of us, the Oshodi bridge is only a means from level A to B, however for these individuals, it is the one residence they will ever know. This is a name to motion for all of us. The solely future price dreaming of is one that features all them??♥? We’re all Area boys! pic.twitter.com/znUqGU3bUa — chessinslums.eth (@Tunde_OD) December 14, 2021

Through Chess in Slums Africa, an initiative to supply educating and mentorship to underprivileged youngsters, Tunde and his crew have managed to maintain youngsters in class, away from youngster labour, and to assist reconfigure their mindsets.

“Ours is to promote learning through chess education with service, philanthropy and mentorship,” stated Awobajo, who can also be the operations supervisor of Chess in Slums Africa.

“Chess has been perceived to be the game of the elites, but Chess in Slums Africa is changing this narrative. We are creating a new narrative, where every human, regardless of their background, can sit at the same table with something in common.

“We are utilizing chess to interrupt that cycle of poverty and illiteracy in slum communities and we’re creating a brand new story, the place the Nigerian youngster can change into no matter he places his thoughts to due to the reward of chess.”

Final Day: Chess champions from Oshodi Underbridge. – that the world may know that greatness can be found in the most unlikely places. A Thread… pic.twitter.com/9g9tBQzR3m — chessinslums.eth (@Tunde_OD) December 14, 2021

In its profile, Chess in Slums Africa has four main objectives – skills acquisition, mentorship, helping kids with scholarship opportunities, and chess education.

The road is bumpy, so it takes a lot to change mindsets.

“One nice problem we confronted was in Oshodi when chess was launched to youngsters residing beneath the bridge. We had youngsters who have been already abusing medicine and becoming a member of gangs from as early as 11 years outdated. Oshodi is among the most averted locations in Lagos, particularly at evening due to the violence that goes on there,” stated Awobajo.

Happy to announce that we have launched our 6th chess training centre in partnership with the international women’s society to empower 50 girls from Igbokusu community in Jakande with Chess + Tech skills for the next one year. pic.twitter.com/zC9sANYHrj — chessinslums.eth (@Tunde_OD) March 15, 2022

However, since 2018, over 1 000 children’s lives have been influenced by chess.

“So far, Chess in Slums Africa has labored with over 1 000 youngsters – between the ages of seven and 18 – in numerous communities and we wish to attain a million youngsters within the subsequent 5 years,” he said.

Because of the good work, Chess in Slums Africa has gained recognition and attention from international media and also partnered with the Canadian High Commission.

Now they are calling for international ambassadors, “individuals who can use their voices and platforms to inform the gorgeous tales of those youngsters and break the cycle of poverty”.

Outside Nigeria, it has spread into Kaya, Burkina Faso, as part of their vision to reach every corner of Africa in the future.

