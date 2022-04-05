A Landscaper, an Aspiring Social Worker: Lives Cut Short in Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO — The six folks killed in an eruption of gunfire in downtown Sacramento over the weekend, one of many worst mass killings within the metropolis’s historical past, ranged in age from 21 to 57, the county coroner’s workplace mentioned Monday.

It was nonetheless unclear Monday afternoon who was behind the taking pictures, which happened exterior nightclubs within the early hours of Sunday. The chief of police, Katherine Lester, mentioned a number of gunmen had been concerned.

The police mentioned on Monday that that they had arrested Dandrae Martin, who they described as a “related suspect” within the taking pictures. Mr. Martin was arrested on fees of assault and unlawful firearm possession, the police mentioned in an announcement, including that officers searched three residences within the Sacramento space in reference to the case.

The useless — three ladies and three males — included a grocery store cashier and a landscaper. They had been recognized by the coroner’s workplace as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; and Devazia Turner, 29.