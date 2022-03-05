IPL

‘A larger-than-life figure and an icon’ – IPL franchises bid farewell to Shane Warne

Shane Warne represented the Australian facet in 145 Tests and 194 ODI matches.

Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne handed away on the age of 52 on 4th March 2022. The leg spinner was holidaying in Thailand the place he suffered a cardiac arrest, and couldn’t be revived.

And, all of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have supplied their tributes to arguably the best leg spinner to have graced the game. The Gujarat Titans tweeted that there’ll by no means be one other Shane Warne, whereas the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tweeted that the leg-spin bowling colossus will eternally stay within the hearts of cricket followers.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) said that it’s a unhappy day for world cricket, whereas the Delhi Capitals (DC) said that Warne had departed too quickly.

The man whose motion all tried to mimic: MI’s tribute to Shane Warne

The Mumbai Indians (MI) tweeted that Warne’s motion was one everybody tried to mimic and was a ‘larger-than-life’ determine. Shane Warne had labelled Ravindra Jadeja as a rockstar, and Jadeja scored an excellent ton the day after Warne’s demise towards the Sri Lankan facet. And, the PBKS franchise has tweeted that Warne’s rockstar had scored a century.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tweeted that Shane Warne was a grasp of his craft and an icon of the sport of cricket, whereas the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise said that Warne is without doubt one of the biggest leg-spin bowlers to have performed the sport of cricket. The Lucknow Super Giants tweeted that Warne’s demise is a loss to the cricketing world.

Apart from the IPL franchises, a number of cricketers took to social media to mourn the demise of one of many biggest icons to have performed the sport. Shane Warne represented the Australian facet in 145 Tests and 194 ODI matches. While the leg spinner picked up a whopping 708 wickets within the whites, Warne scalped 293 wickets within the ODI format of the sport. He performed his final worldwide match towards England on the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in 2007.

