‘A larger-than-life figure and an icon’ – IPL franchises bid farewell to Shane Warne

Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne handed away on the age of 52 on 4th March 2022. The leg spinner was holidaying in Thailand the place he suffered a cardiac arrest, and couldn’t be revived.

And, all of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have supplied their tributes to arguably the best leg spinner to have graced the game. The Gujarat Titans tweeted that there’ll by no means be one other Shane Warne, whereas the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tweeted that the leg-spin bowling colossus will eternally stay within the hearts of cricket followers.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) said that it’s a unhappy day for world cricket, whereas the Delhi Capitals (DC) said that Warne had departed too quickly.

The man whose motion all tried to mimic: MI’s tribute to Shane Warne

The Mumbai Indians (MI) tweeted that Warne’s motion was one everybody tried to mimic and was a ‘larger-than-life’ determine. Shane Warne had labelled Ravindra Jadeja as a rockstar, and Jadeja scored an excellent ton the day after Warne’s demise towards the Sri Lankan facet. And, the PBKS franchise has tweeted that Warne’s rockstar had scored a century.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tweeted that Shane Warne was a grasp of his craft and an icon of the sport of cricket, whereas the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise said that Warne is without doubt one of the biggest leg-spin bowlers to have performed the sport of cricket. The Lucknow Super Giants tweeted that Warne’s demise is a loss to the cricketing world.

Apart from the IPL franchises, a number of cricketers took to social media to mourn the demise of one of many biggest icons to have performed the sport. Shane Warne represented the Australian facet in 145 Tests and 194 ODI matches. While the leg spinner picked up a whopping 708 wickets within the whites, Warne scalped 293 wickets within the ODI format of the sport. He performed his final worldwide match towards England on the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in 2007.

Here are the reactions from all of the IPL franchises

Among 708 Test wickets and 293 ODI wickets, Shane Warne was additionally the first captain to win the IPL. And who can overlook THAT ball of the century? A large loss for the world of cricket. RIP, Spin King.#ShaneWarne #SpinKing pic.twitter.com/bk9M4bRQFe — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 4, 2022

One of the best leg-spinners to have ever performed the sport. Our heartfelt condolences to mates, household and followers around the globe. Rest in peace, Warnie. 💔 pic.twitter.com/kqQuiTZMRT — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 4, 2022

A grasp of his craft, an icon of our sport. Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. 💔 pic.twitter.com/uszZwLtTTG — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 4, 2022

The man whose motion all of us tried to mimic. The man who epitomised the phrase ‘bigger than life’. A real cricketing legend. Rest in peace, Shane Warne. 💔 📸: @ICC pic.twitter.com/HOyzpH7Nss — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 4, 2022

Gone too quickly 💔 A legendary spinner and probably the most influential gamers within the historical past of the sport breathed his final in the present day. Rest in peace, Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/q1kI2wkSNh — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 4, 2022

Unbelievably unhappy day for cricket Can’t imagine we’re typing this… Rest In Peace, Legend #ShaneWarne 💐 pic.twitter.com/jTIzXiB4Qi — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 4, 2022

In nice disbelief…😔💔 pic.twitter.com/2eVzr16GPS — Chennai Super Kings – Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) March 4, 2022

Forever in our 💛 📷: 5️⃣3️⃣3️⃣ – Leading the Test bowling charts at Chepauk in 2004! pic.twitter.com/C19Uov3zYA — Chennai Super Kings – Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) March 5, 2022