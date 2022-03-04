A Latin American Recipe With African Roots – Mogo Mogo

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. March 4, 2022: The African roots in Latin America can be dominant in lots of recipes within the area. In Mexico, a type of recipes with clear African roots is Mogo Mogo which additionally comes from fufu. Here is a recipe for Mogo Mogo from Mely Martinez of Mexico In My Kitchen.

Ingredients

3 Plantains ripened (With some black spots)*

4 Tablespoons of butter

¾ cup Mexican cream

Salt to style

Instructions

Cut the information off the plantains and place in a big pot. Cover with chilly water and switch warmth to medium-high.

Bring to a boil after which flip right down to simmer till they’re cooked. Depending on how ripened the plantains are, they’ll take between 10 to fifteen minutes. They must be mushy to the contact and the pores and skin will begin to break up into a few of their sides.

Remove from pot, drain extra water and let cool till you’ll be able to deal with them. Remove their peels.

Place plantains in a frying pan and, with the assistance of a bean or potato masher, mash to kind a puree.

Now, flip the warmth to medium-high and add the butter. Stir properly, permitting it to soften, then stir within the cream and season with salt.

Usually, the feel is extra like a paste than a mushy puree, however you may add extra cream or butter if that’s your selection. Once every little thing has been properly blended and warmed, it is able to be served.

Bon Appetite