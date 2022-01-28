A-League legend hangs up his boots

The most feared striker in A-League historical past has referred to as time on his soccer profession.

A-League legend Besart Berisha has introduced his retirement from soccer.

Berisha, 36, scored 142 targets in 236 A-League appearances for Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory and Western United.

Widely considered the very best striker in A-League historical past, Berisha gained 4 A-League championships – two every with the Roar and the Victory.

The Kosovo and Albania worldwide additionally tasted FFA Cup glory with the Victory in 2015, and was twice the A-League’s Golden Boot.

In an A-League profession that spanned a decade after he joined the Roar in 2011 from German membership Arminia Bielefeld, Berisha made his remaining look within the competitors in Western United’s 3-0 loss to Wellington Phoenix on May 22 final yr.

Not provided a brand new deal by United on the completion of the season, Berisha joined Football Superleague of Kosovo membership Prishtina final September.

He introduced his retirement on Friday through Instagram.

“Dear fans, now the time has come. I will end my playing football career!,” he wrote.

“It’s been an unbelievable time that I will never forget, I remember when I started this game I always had a smile on my face and today I am smil(ing) again thinking of all the beautiful memories I had with the game!

“The moment I started this game to play I always dream(ed) to become a professional football player.

“I would like to thank God for mak(ing) my dream come true! I (would) like to thank my family for the support and always be(ing) there for me! I (would) like to thank all my teams!! @hsv @aabsportdk @achorsens @burnleyofficial @rosenborgballklub @arminiaofficial @brisbaneroarfc @gomvfc @sanfrecce.official @westernutdfc @fshforg @ffk_kos @fcprishtinaofficial!!

“You made this incredible time possible for me.”