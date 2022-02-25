A-list Hollywood actor spotted in Ukraine

As Ukrainian officers mentioned the Russian invasion with journalists from world wide, one Oscar-winning star tried to go unnoticed.

Politically lively actor Sean Penn has been noticed within the first row of a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday, the place high-ranking Ukrainian officers have been discussing the Russian invasion.

The 61-year-old Hollywood heavyweight has apparently been engaged on a documentary about escalating tensions within the nation since final 12 months, Vice Studios confirmed to Variety. He flew to Ukraine early this week to get a first-hand take a look at the battle.

Wearing sun shades, Penn gave the impression to be listening carefully to the briefing held on the President’s Office, though it stays unknown whether or not he speaks Ukrainian, Page Six studies.

Penn has already spoken to the deputy prime minister and navy members since touchdown, Newsweek reported.

“Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially Western politicians lack. The more such people in our country now, true friends of Ukraine, who support the struggle for freedom, the sooner it will be possible to stop Russia’s treacherous attack,” the Ukrainian embassy told Newsweek in a translated assertion, expressing its gratitude for his go to and approval of the documentary.

Last November, the actor was seen sporting a flak jacket and helmet to speak to fighters on the border of Russia and Ukraine, months earlier than battle formally broke out.

A rep for Vice Media advised The Post that Penn is engaged on the documentary with Vice Studios and its information group.

The two-time Oscar winner has a repute for exhibiting as much as hazard zones. He went to New Orleans within the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the place he was photographed rescuing folks stranded by the storm.

He additionally went to Haiti following the 2010 earthquake and helped refugees there. And the actor as soon as dined with notorious drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, conducting a secret interview with him.

Representatives for Penn didn’t instantly return a request for remark.

This story initially appeared on Page Six and is republished right here with permission