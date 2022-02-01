‘A Little Piece Of Light’ Helps Formerly Incarcerated People With Housing, Support Services

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Each 12 months throughout the nation, greater than 600,000 individuals are launched from federal and state prisons.

They face nice obstacles with few sources, usually resulting in re-arrest.

CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the story of a lady making an attempt to vary the longer term for former inmates, one individual at a time.

For shoppers, the laughter that fills an condominium in Brooklyn was as soon as a deep and distant longing.

That’s till a program, fittingly known as “A Little Piece of Light,” made their peace a precedence.

“To provide a safe space for those who have been impacted by abuse, trauma, violence and incarceration, and not necessarily in that order,” stated Donna Hylton.

Those are issues Hylton is aware of all too properly. Hylton, the founder, president and CEO of A Little Piece of Light, was abused as a toddler, and spent practically 30 years in jail.

Her group owns two safehouses in Brooklyn and Queens, and supplies applications to ladies and the LGBTQ+ group, whereas additionally advocating for prison justice reform.

“When you walk into the door of A Little Piece of Light, there are no expectations. We don’t expect anyone to come into there and know what they want or know what they need,” Hylton stated.

Betsy Ramos and Joanna Jones have been each launched in October after spending 20 years every in jail.

“My son had a phone for me. He gave me a phone. I said, ‘So what am I supposed to do with this.’ He said, ‘Oh, you make your phone calls.’ I said I don’t know how to do all of that,” Jones stated.

The world had actually modified, and returning residents get few instruments to navigate the challenges.

According to the Prison Policy Initiative, previously incarcerated individuals are virtually 10 occasions extra more likely to be homeless than most of the people, making re-arrests extra seemingly. But most housing applications have lengthy ready lists.

A Little Piece of Light was capable of finding a spot for Ramos – an enormous step in her therapeutic.

“I struggle with being kinder to myself. I struggle with not looking over my shoulder. I struggle when I’m being defensive,” stated Ramos.

“It felt good to finally exhale and have a door that opened. Cause I’ve been on my own since I was 15, kicked out because of my sexuality,” stated Devante Perez.

Now, with a protected place to remain, and assist, Perez is not in survival mode.

“Now I’m able to fully think things through thoroughly, and also think of consequences,” Perez stated.

Hylton’s life serves as a blueprint as she provides folks second possibilities with no judgment.

A Little Piece of Light desires to increase housing choices, however depends on grants and donations to take care of its providers. For extra data, CLICK HERE.