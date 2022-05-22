‘A long journey’: Volunteers from Belarus fight for Ukraine

One is a restaurateur who fled Belarus when he realized he was about to be arrested for criticizing President Alexander Lukashenko. Another was given the selection of both denouncing fellow opposition activists or being jailed. And one is definite his brother was killed by the nation’s safety forces.

What united them is their willpower to withstand Lukashenko by preventing towards Russian forces in Ukraine. Belarusians are amongst those that have answered a name by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for overseas fighters to go to Ukraine and be a part of the International Legion for the Territorial Defense of Ukraine, given the excessive stakes in a battle which many see as a battle pitting dictatorship towards freedom.

For the Belarusians, who take into account Ukrainians a brethren nation, the stakes really feel particularly excessive.

Russian troops used Belarusian territory to invade Ukraine early within the conflict, and Lukashenko has publicly stood by longtime ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing him as his “big brother.” Russia, for its half, has pumped billions of {dollars} into shoring up Lukashenko’s Soviet-style, state-controlled financial system with low-cost power and loans.

Weakening Putin, the Belarusian volunteers consider, would additionally weaken Lukashenko, who has held energy since 1994, and create a gap to topple his oppressive authorities and convey democratic change to the nation of practically 10 million.

For most of the Belarusians, their base is Poland, a rustic on NATO’s japanese flank that borders Belarus and Ukraine and which has turn into a haven for pro-democracy Belarusian dissidents earlier than turning into one for conflict refugees from Ukraine.

Some of the volunteer fighters are already in Poland, and a few solely cross by briefly on their technique to Ukraine.

“We understand that it’s a long journey to free Belarus and the journey starts in Ukraine,” mentioned Vadim Prokopiev, a 50-year-old businessman who used to run eating places in Minsk. He fled the nation after a rumor unfold that he can be arrested for saying publicly that the federal government wasn’t doing sufficient for small companies.

“When the Ukraine war will be eventually over, our war will just start. It is impossible to free the country of Belarus without driving Putin’s fascist troops out of Ukraine,” he mentioned.

Prokopiev heads a unit referred to as “Pahonia” that has been coaching recruits. The Associated Press interviewed him as he oversaw an train involving firing pistols and different weapons into outdated vehicles in simulations of conflict eventualities. They had been being skilled by a Polish ex-police officer who’s now a personal taking pictures teacher.

Prokopiev desires his males to realize important battle expertise, and he hopes that sooner or later quickly a window of alternative will open for democratic change in Belarus. But he says it’s going to require fighters like himself to be ready, and for members of the safety forces in Belarus to show towards Lukashenko.

The 2020 presidential election in Belarus was broadly seen as fraudulent, however large road protests towards Lukashenko being awarded a sixth time period had been met with a brutal authorities crackdown, resulting in Prokopiev’s perception that no “velvet revolution” might be anticipated in Belarus.

“Power from Lukashenko can only be taken by force,” he said.

On Saturday, men with another unit, Kastus Kalinouski, gathered in Warsaw in the Belarus House, where sleeping bags, mats and other Ukraine-bound equipment were piled high. They sat together, talking and snacking on chocolate and coffee as they prepared to deploy to Ukraine later in the day. Most didn’t want to be interviewed out of concerns for their security and that of family back home.

The regiment, formally part of Ukraine’s armed forces, was named after the leader of an anti-Russian insurrection in the 19th century who is viewed as a national hero in Belarus.

Lukashenko has called them “crazy Belarusian citizens,” and authorities have put 50 members of Kastus Kalinouski on a wished listing and initiated prison instances towards them.

One willing to describe his motivations was a 19-year-old, Ales, who has lived in Poland since last year. He fled Belarus after the country’s security service, which is still called the KGB, detained him and forced him to denounce an anti-Lukashenko resistance group in a video. He was told he would be jailed if he didn’t comply.

Dressed all in black from a hooded sweatshirt to his boots, he admitted to feeling nervous as the moment arrived to head into Ukraine. He had never received any military training, but would get it once he arrived in Ukraine. But just how much, and where he would be deployed, he didn’t yet know.

He said he was going to fight not only to help Ukraine “but to make Belarus independent.” He said it was also important for him that people realize that the Belarusian people are very different from the Lukashenko government.

It is a dangerous mission. At least four volunteers from the Kastus Kalinouski unit have already died. A deputy commander, Aliaksiej Skoblia, was killed in a Russian ambush near Kyiv and was later recognized by Zelenskyy as a Hero of Ukraine.

Still, the fighting in Ukraine can feel less dangerous at times than seeking to resist Lukashenko at home, where many activists are in prison facing harsh conditions.

Organizing the Kastus Kalinouski recruits was Pavel Kukhta, a 24-year-old who already fought in Ukraine’s Donbas region in 2016, suffering burns and the loss of most of hearing in one ear.

Kukhta said his half-brother, Nikita Krivtsov, was found dead by hanging in a wooded area outside Minsk in 2020. Police said there was no evidence of foul play but Kukhta says he and the rest of the family are certain Krivtsov was killed for joining the anti-Lukashenko protests.

But he insisted that his support for Ukraine is not about revenge, only about fighting for democratic change.

“If Putin is defeated, Lukashenko will be defeated,” he mentioned.

