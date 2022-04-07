A look at Yemen’s new presidential leadership council and its powers

Yemen’s president Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi has transferred his powers to a newly established presidential management council and relieved the vice chairman Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar of his duties on Thursday.

The former president vacated the post 10 years after he was elected to energy in 2012. He was the one candidate to face for elections.

Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi seems to be on throughout a funeral service for Major General Salem Ali Qatan, the commander of navy forces within the south of Yemen, in Sanaa June 19, 2012. (File photograph: Reuters)

In a presidential decree, the previous chief mentioned that the transfer got here as a “desire to involve effective leaders in managing the state in this transitional phase, and affirming our commitment to Yemen’s unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity…”

The new council, headed by Major General Dr. Rashad al-Alimi, will quickly be answerable for Yemen’s political, navy, and safety sectors through the transition interval.

It will reportedly comply with the supply of the “Arab Initiative” and wield the facility supplied to the vice chairman of Yemen, along with that of the presidents.

Rashad al-Alimi, former deputy prime minister for safety affairs, speaks throughout a information convention in Sanaa May 8, 2010. (File photograph: Reuters)

The council head is supported by seven different members: Sultan Ali al-Arada, Tariq Muhammad Salih, Abed al-Rahman Abu Zara’a, Abdullah al-Alimi Bawazeer, Othman Hussein Megali, Aidarous Qassem al-Zubaidi, and Faraj Salmin al-Bahsani.

These members will share the title of ‘Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Leadership’ and are additional supported by a fee of fifty members who will work in an advisory and consultative function with the eight-member committee.

There are additionally separate authorized and financial groups. The council will finish its time period upon election of a brand new president.

According to the presidential decree, the newly shaped council has the authority to carry talks with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis and discover a resolution to the incessant violence.

It additionally has the powers to undertake overseas coverage; improve nationwide safety, and challenge adjustments to fight terrorism; set up diplomatic relations; allow a state of emergency; and appoint governors, safety administrators, and supreme court docket judges.

Currently, the combatants in Yemen are underneath a two-month-long ceasefire settlement, which world powers together with Saudi Arabia hope to keep up long run. The settlement adopted extensive talks held by the GCC and Yemeni representatives in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the newly-formed Yemeni presidential council, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets the pinnacle of Yemen’s new Presidential Council. (SPA)

The Kingdom on Thursday welcomed the Yemeni president’s resolution and urged the physique to begin negotiations with the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Saudi Arabia additionally mentioned it might prepare $3 billion of assist to the war-torn nation’s financial system, in keeping with SPA. Riyadh would supply $2 billion, and one other $1 billion would come from the United Emirates, which is a part of the Arab Coalition.

The head of the council

Al-Alimi was previously Yemen’s deputy prime minister underneath the governance of Ali Abdullah Saleh, and beforehand additionally served as the inside minister.

In a serious incident, al-Alimi was reportedly injured within the explosion of the al-Nahdain Mosque within the Presidential House throughout Friday prayer in 2011.

The goal was the late President Ali Abdullah Saleh and different Yemeni leaders within the nation. Al-Alimi was transferred to Saudi Arabia for remedy, Al Arabiya reported, and returned to Sanaa on June 13, 2012 after a yr of remedy in Saudi Arabia and Germany, earlier than leaving Sanaa once more following a coup by the Iran-backed Houthis.

In 2014, Al Arabiya reported that he was the Advisor to the President of Yemen. He was additionally reported to carry a PhD in sociology from Ain Shams University in Egypt.

