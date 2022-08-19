A Mafia hitman is among three men charged in ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s prison death

toggle caption U.S. Marshals Service through AP, File

BOSTON — Three males, together with a Mafia hitman, have been charged within the killing of infamous Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia prison, the Justice Department stated Thursday.

The expenses towards Fotios “Freddy” Geas, Paul J. DeCologero and Sean McKinnon come almost 4 years after Bulger’s killing, which raised questions on why the recognized “snitch” was positioned within the basic inhabitants as an alternative of extra protecting housing. The males have been charged with conspiracy to commit first diploma homicide.

Bulger was overwhelmed to loss of life at USP Hazelton in October 2018 hours after he was transferred from a jail in Florida, the place he had been serving a life sentence for 11 murders and different crimes.

Geas faces a separate cost for homicide by a federal inmate serving a life sentence, and McKinnon is charged individually with making false statements to a federal agent.

Geas and DeCologero have been recognized as suspects shortly after Bulger’s loss of life, in keeping with regulation enforcement officers on the time, however they remained uncharged because the investigation dragged on for years. They have been positioned in solitary confinement all through the probe, relations informed The Boston Globe.

Bulger’s household had beforehand filed a lawsuit towards the Federal Bureau of Prisons and 30 unnamed workers of the jail system, alleging they failed to guard him. Bulger was the third inmate killed in six months at USP Hazelton, the place employees and advocates had lengthy been warning about harmful circumstances.

Bulger, who ran the largely Irish mob in Boston within the Nineteen Seventies and ’80s, served as an FBI informant who ratted on his gang’s important rival in an period when bringing down the Mafia was a prime nationwide precedence for the FBI. He later turned one of many nation’s most-wanted fugitives.