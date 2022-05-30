A man in a wig was detained after throwing a piece of cake at the Mona Lisa

toggle caption Thibault Camus/AP

Thibault Camus/AP

A person who appears to have been disguised as an outdated girl in a wheelchair threw a bit of cake on the Mona Lisa in Paris.

Video posted on social media reveals safety guards on the Louvre Museum escorting the person away Sunday as he spoke in French concerning the planet.

“Think of the Earth! There are people who are destroying the Earth! Think about it. Artists tell you: think of the Earth. That’s why I did this,” he says, in accordance with The Associated Press.

Another video confirmed somebody clearing the cake off the glass defending the Mona Lisa, as onlookers held up their telephones to movie the incident’s aftermath.

The 36-year-old man was detained and despatched to a psychiatric unit, in accordance with the AP.

The authentic Mona Lisa was painted by Leonardo da Vinci between 1503 and 1519. The oil portray hangs within the Louvre’s largest room, in accordance with the museum’s website.

This is not the primary time the long-lasting portray has run into bother. The protecting glass was put up after it was broken in an acid assault throughout the Nineteen Fifties.

In 1911, the Mona Lisa disappeared from the museum. For greater than two years, there have been no hints on the place it may very well be, till somebody tried to promote the portray to an Italian artwork seller, who knowledgeable authorities.

“So the Mona Lisa was recovered — and her fame was all the greater,” the Louvre says on its web site.