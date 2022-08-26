A man is awarded a $4.4 million settlement after being racially profiled in Walmart

toggle caption Robyn Beck/AFP through Getty Images

A jury in Oregon has ordered Walmart to pay $4.4 million in damages to a Black man who filed a lawsuit saying he was racially profiled and harassed by an worker whereas purchasing.

In a lawsuit filed towards the retail big final yr, Michael Mangum alleges that he was adopted round a Walmart in Wood Village, Ore., again in March 2020 by one of many retailer’s asset safety associates.

“Mr. Mangum was not acting violently, did not seem drunk or high, and told the [911] operator, ‘he just keeps checking me out,’ ” in line with the legal grievance.

Mangum, within the amended grievance obtained by NPR, says he was requested to go away as soon as he confronted the safety affiliate — recognized within the grievance as Joe Williams. During the altercation, Williams threatened to name authorities if Mangum didn’t depart the shop.

Mangum, who works as a counselor for at-risk youth within the Portland space, refused to go away.

Mangum’s lawyer Greg Kafoury instructed NPR Walmart ought to use the decision to evaluate its safety practices and who’s employed to hold out these duties.

“They don’t have a role in their community. They don’t care about the rights of their customers,” he stated.

Randy Hargrove, Walmart’s senior director for nationwide media relations instructed NPR in an announcement, that the corporate believes the decision is “excessive” and is “not supported by the evidence.”

“Mr. Mangum was never stopped by Walmart’s Asset Protection. He interfered with our associates as they were surveilling and then stopped confirmed shoplifters, and then refused to leave despite being asked to repeatedly by our staff and Multnomah County, Ore., deputies,” he added.

Hargrove stated the retail big is reviewing its choices, together with post-trial motions.

Williams not works for Walmart, Hargrove stated. The firm didn’t go into element as to why or when Williams left his place.

According to The Associated Press, the shop and Walmart company officers saved Williams employed for a number of extra months following the incident — ultimately terminating him in July 2020 for “mishandling $35 of Walmart property.”

Kafoury stated the corporate’s response over the lawsuit is disappointing, and it ought to have taken extra duty for Williams.

“Walmart’s response to this verdict shows that they have no policy — or at least no policy they’re willing to enforce — to ensure the honesty and integrity of their loss prevention [associates],” Kafoury stated. “They don’t learn. They don’t listen.”

The retail big has discovered itself dealing with related accusations of racial discrimination from prospects.

Last yr, two Black males in Texas filed a lawsuit towards Walmart alleging they have been wrongfully accused of shoplifting once they tried to return a TV. The males, Dennis Stewart and Terence Richardson, are asking for a jury trial along with compensatory and punitive damages, according to NBC News.

Earlier this yr, a Black man in Georgia additionally filed a lawsuit after being handcuffed and accused of shoplifting by a loss prevention officer at a Walmart in Fayetteville, in line with The Washington Post.