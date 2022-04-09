A man shot by police after disarming a gunman during a brawl files a civil rights suit

toggle caption AFP/AFP by way of Getty Images

A 20-year-old man is suing the town of San Jose, which manages the police division, after an incident the place he was shot by an officer 4 occasions whereas attempting to disarm a gunman, based on the lawsuit.

On March 27, K’aun Green was sitting at a Mexican restaurant when a person he did not know approached him. The man, who appeared extremely intoxicated, challenged Green to a battle and punched him within the face. A second man, who was apparently mates with the primary aggressor, pulled out a gun and pointed it at Green and different patrons on the restaurant.

Green’s attorneys say Green disarmed the gunman, however different patrons within the restaurant rushed towards Green and had been demanding he give the gun again, the lawsuit says.

Then “within mere seconds of arriving on the scene without giving any sort of reasonable warning” a San Jose Police Officer shot Green 4 occasions.

“Mr. K’aun Green is a hero! He saved his life and the life of everyone else in that restaurant,” Green’s lawyer, Adanté Pointer said. “Sadly, the police poorly responded and overreacted to simply seeing a black man holding a gun which resulted in K’aun paying the price for the police officer’s rash decision with his blood.”

The San Jose Police Department didn’t reply to NPR’s request for remark. Chief of Police Anthony Mata says physique digital camera footage can be revealed within the coming weeks.

“The two groups became involved in a verbal argument with each other that escalated into a physical fight,” Mata mentioned in a press briefing two days after the battle.

He mentioned officers believed it was an energetic shooter scenario and approached the restaurant whereas the battle was ongoing. Mata says officers gave repeated warnings to drop the weapon.

Green, a soccer participant at close by Contra Costa College, was rushed to a close-by hospital and underwent emergency surgical procedure; he suffered accidents to his stomach, leg and arm, the lawsuit says, and is unsure if he’ll be capable to proceed pursuing his athletic profession.