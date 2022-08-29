A man started a fire to lure the neighbors out. Then he shot them — killing 3 people

toggle caption Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle by way of AP

HOUSTON — A person evicted from a Houston house constructing shot 5 different tenants — killing three of them — Sunday morning after setting fireplace to the home to lure them out, police stated. Officers fatally shot the gunman.

The incident occurred at about 1 a.m. Sunday in a blended industrial-residential neighborhood in southwest Houston. Police and fireplace crews responded to the house home after experiences of the fireplace, police Chief Troy Finner stated.

The gunman opened fireplace, presumably with a shotgun, on the opposite tenants as they emerged from the home, Finner stated. Two had been useless on the scene, and one died at a hospital. Fire groups rescued two different wounded males, who had been hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds, he stated.

The man then opened fireplace because the firefighters battled the fireplace, forcing them to take cowl till law enforcement officials noticed the susceptible gunman and shot him useless, Finner stated.

No identities have been launched, and Finner stated no firefighters or officers had been wounded.

“I’ve seen things I have not seen before in 32 years, and it has happened time and time again,” Finner stated. “We just ask that the community come together.”

A neighbor, Robin Ahrens, told the Houston Chronicle that he heard what he initially thought had been fireworks as he ready for work.

“I’m just fortunate that I didn’t go outside because he probably would have shot me too,” he instructed the newspaper.

He stated the shooter, who had colon most cancers, was behind on his lease, jobless and was lately notified that he was being evicted.

“Something must have just hit him in the last couple of days really hard to where he just didn’t care,” he stated.