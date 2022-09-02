A man wasn’t given a bed in L.A. County jails for 2 nights. A judge just declared a mistrial

A Superior Court choose declared a mistrial Wednesday in a case towards a person dealing with life in jail as a result of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stored him in jail cells with out beds or blankets for 2 nights.

“There is absolutely no way, if there was a conviction, that it would stand,” Judge Daniel Lowenthal mentioned in the course of the listening to on the Long Beach courthouse, in response to a transcript reviewed by The Times. Lowenthal cited arguments by the person’s legal professional indicating that his shopper was shedding focus in the course of the trial and unable to assist together with his personal protection.

“I’ve lost confidence in the sheriff’s ability to provide the requisite support for this trial,” Lowenthal added. “A mistrial is granted.”

Court data present the person, Vamazae Banks, 24, is charged with three counts of theft and one rely every of assault with a firearm and making prison threats. Banks was within the third day of his trial when his legal professional raised considerations over his therapy in L.A. County jail.

“My client, due not to his own fault, has been deprived of sleep during a trial in which he faces life because they won’t give him a place to sleep with a bed or a blanket,” mentioned Alan Nakasone, a public defender representing Banks. “I believe that is unconstitutional.”

He added: “This is probably the most important three days of his life.”

The Sheriff’s Department, which runs the county’s jails, didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark Thursday afternoon.

In making his ruling, Lowenthal listed different failures by the Sheriff’s Department to adequately deal with the case. He mentioned the company final week defied his order to maneuver Banks from the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic to Men’s Central Jail in downtown L.A. in order that he may very well be nearer to Long Beach.

That would imply he wouldn’t must be woken up at 3 a.m. to make it to court docket on time, and never threat getting held up by the Sheriff’s Department’s “well-known” jail bus scarcity, Lowenthal mentioned.

“Based on those two reasons, I ordered the sheriff to keep him at” Men’s Central, he mentioned. “They didn’t.”

After his first day of trial Monday, Banks was taken to Men’s Central Jail. Instead of being positioned in an everyday cell with a mattress, sheriff’s deputies positioned him in a cell meant to carry folks for brief intervals of time.

“They … kept him in the holding cell with no bed or blanket all night — literally all night,” Lowenthal mentioned.

The subsequent afternoon, Lowenthal mentioned, Banks’ legal professional requested to chop the day brief as a result of his shopper couldn’t keep awake.

When the Long Beach Police Department, which has a jail throughout the road from the courthouse, agreed to carry Banks in a single day, sheriff’s officers refused the provide.

“The Sheriff’s Department, inexplicably, refused to release, despite this court’s order, the gentleman to Long Beach police custody,” Lowenthal mentioned. “I was informed that they were requiring that he be transported back downtown.”

He mentioned the Sheriff’s Department promised him that Banks would get a mattress and be delivered to court docket the subsequent morning. “Neither happened,” Lowenthal mentioned.

Instead, Banks was not put in a cell with a mattress till 3:30 a.m. and didn’t arrive to court docket till late within the morning Wednesday, the choose mentioned.

The prosecutor argued towards a mistrial, requesting that the choose postpone testimony within the case till the person was in a position to get relaxation.

“It is not fair to punish the people for the Sheriff Department’s failures to provide what the court asked and ordered,” Deputy Dist. Atty. Tricia Halstead mentioned.

She mentioned a mistrial could be unfair to the three victims within the case who’ve testified.

“We don’t know if the defendant contributed to any of the issues that caused him not to get a bed,” Halstead mentioned.

Lowenthal mentioned he was additionally “horrified” that the victims could be required to relive their expertise by having to testify once more.

At the tip of the listening to, he despatched the jurors dwelling.

Along with the bus scarcity the choose talked about, the county’s sprawling community of jails has been beset by a bunch of issues in recent times stemming from the outdated, insufficient amenities, inadequate staffing and area for the mentally sick, and allegations of abusive deputies.

For a decade, county officers and others have known as for shutting down Men’s Central Jail, which is antiquated and overcrowded. At one level, elected leaders got here out with a critical plan for building a replacement. Those plans have been scrapped in 2019 amid rising unease about whether or not they targeted sufficient consideration on psychological well being therapy.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors then voted in 2020 to develop a plan to close the decrepit facility because it sought to search out options to incarceration for the 1000’s of people that filter out and in of the county’s sprawling jail system.

But little has been performed to observe by way of.