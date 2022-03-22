A Mariupol family fled the horror of Russian attacks. But they had to leave their parents behind

“There is no longer any city there. There is no longer a city of Mariupol…there isn’t a single residential building left. Only 10% of the people are left there. Just retirees without money or (those without) cars who can’t escape (and) people who can’t walk,” Tania mentioned from the relative security of a brief shelter in Dnipro.

“We did not bathe for three weeks, (we) went to the toilet on a bucket and in a bag,” Tania wrote in a diary she up to date every day from her underground hiding place. She shared her diary entries with CNN.

The household hardly ever left the cellar except it was completely essential to survive — leaving solely to search out meals and water, and as soon as to assist bury neighbors killed by Russian artillery whereas ready in line for meals.

“The problem is that in our city, we didn’t have anything. No mobile connection. No internet connection. Everything was cut. The gas supply, the water supply. The lights,” Dmytro instructed CNN. “We were cooking outside, making the fire. Taking wood from the parks. Because there was no other option to survive — sharing food with our neighbors, our relatives.”

The couple mentioned it felt like Russian forces have been focusing on teams of civilians ready in line for meals, water, or at a pharmacy.

“They were just killing us. If we gathered together in a group to find water, they just shot at us,” Tania mentioned.

On the eleventh day of the Russian invasion (March 6), she wrote in her diary: “A hard attack has begun. They were shooting from everything and everywhere, there was a shelling of houses again. Today there is not a single kiosk left, even empty ones are being opened and people take out everything from there: bags, cartons, vitamins from pharmacies … looting has become a way of survival.”

“Why the killing of civilians? Why? For what? We respect all (of) the world,” he instructed CNN.

Dark jokes grow to be actuality

During the primary few days of the battle, Dmytro and Tania joked that if meals grew to become scarce, they may at all times eat pigeons.

“In the beginning it was like a joke. Oh, maybe we’ll kill a pigeon to eat,” Dmytro instructed CNN.

Now, he mentioned that is not a joke, however fairly a matter of catching the few pigeons which have survived the incessant Russian assaults.

Dmytro fears his dad and mom and in-laws are going to starve.

“I don’t know how they are going to survive. Because there is no food anymore. My dad told me we don’t have food. Maybe…one week. Maximum,” he mentioned with tears in his eyes.

“I don’t know if I’m going to see my parents or listen to my parents again. I have no idea,” he mentioned, including that they’re simply residing from daily.

“Today we are alive, tomorrow — maybe not. Nobody knows,” he mentioned.

A ‘river of blood’

The few instances Dmytro left the cellar to seek for meals and water, he noticed crosses made with two picket sticks, marking contemporary graves dug in heavily-shelled residential neighborhoods. This is the one image households have obtainable to mark their family members’ lives.

“We were burying people in front of their gardens, in patios. Our neighbors asked us to help to dig the graves for their sons, for their kids,” he mentioned.

Dmytro mentioned a bomb fell in entrance of him whereas ready in line for water, killing three individuals. He had to assist bury them.

Tania added, “We gathered many corpses, people put them either in ditches or in buildings, while it’s cold. Some people from Mariupol took (dead) people in their cars because they want to bury them.”

She mentioned that day-after-day that handed in Mariupol noticed extra deaths and extra injury.

“The rivers of blood flow down the street,” she wrote in her diary.

Tania thought that she was ready for warfare, and he or she had loads of money available.

But now she says that she wished she had listened to her grandparents after they instructed her to at all times have flour and sugar available — a mentality left over from World War II.

“We didn’t know that this would happen… instead of all the money and phones, you need to have two suitcases at home that have batteries, candles, matches, medicine and a change of socks … you need a suitcase that will save your life. We didn’t have matches or candles. Where can you get them when you have money but there are no pharmacies or stores?” she mentioned.

Escaping

On March 18, Tania and her household left her house metropolis as “victims” and “survivors.”

“This is a cemetery of our relatives, friends, neighbors, residents, buildings. We have buried our dreams, goals, careers… lost everything that has been achieved over the years with hard work,” she wrote in her diary.

Dmyrtro mentioned the choice to depart town — and his dad and mom — was agonizing, however “the only option.”

“My mother was completely destroyed mentally, (she) was like (in a) complete depression, sitting in the cellar — she hasn’t left the cellar since the beginning of the war,” he mentioned.

“The last day I saw my father, he begged, ‘please guys, leave somewhere, I don’t know where, just escape this, escape this,'” he mentioned.

It was the primary time Dmyrtro noticed his father cry. “He told me ‘please… son, just leave…just leave and take your family out.'”

The drive out of town — a journey that might usually take 45 minutes by automobile earlier than the warfare — took them 15 hours. It was one roadblock after the opposite, most manned by what they imagine have been Russian troopers.

At one roadblock, Dmytro mentioned he needed to take off his shirt to show to troopers that he did not have army or Ukrainian nationalist tattoos. The couple have been afraid of their telephones being hacked by the Russians, so that they deleted every little thing — erasing the horror of the earlier three weeks — solely holding their dad and mom’ telephone numbers.

In Dnipro, the couple’s 7-year-old daughter Vlada is lacking house. But she understands why they needed to depart.

“A small child understands everything, even if he cannot speak because he is too small,” Vlada mentioned.

“I want the war to end quickly,” she added.

In the numerous hours that CNN spent with the household on the non permanent shelter in Dnipro, the couple have been continually checking their telephones for any communication from their dad and mom nonetheless in Mariupol.

As we have been about to depart, Dmytro mentioned that Tania had simply obtained a name from her mom who was weeping and saying goodbye, as a result of she didn’t imagine she would survive the night time.