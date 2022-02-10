A Mic’d Up Mac Jones Was Talking Trash To Darius Slay, Devin White During Pro Bowl

BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones might have been a rookie final season, however when he spoke to the media, he all the time acted like a seasoned veteran. Always cautious with what he stated, Jones adopted within the footsteps of Tom Brady by giving opponents nothing when it comes to bulletin-board materials, whereas all the time being self-critical about his personal play.

On the sector, although, Mac is outwardly rather more of a personality. And some well-placed microphones throughout final weekend’s Pro Bowl gave us a glimpse of that aspect of the quarterback.

Jones acquired loads of face time in a 20-minute video released by the NFL on Wednesday, a video which confirmed he’s developed fairly a number of relationships across the league already.

He’s additionally not afraid to spit some trash speak. After throwing his landing go to Hunter Renfrow capped a 95-yard drive by the AFC, Jones provided up some playful — however form of critical — banter with Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and Eagles cornerback Darius Slay.

“What’s up, bro? Remember when I torched y’all in training camp?” Jones stated to Slay.

After Slay requested what Jones had simply stated, Mac reiterated: “That was like training camp. When I torched y’all.”

Slay, naturally, pushed again on that concept, telling Jones, “I whooped y’all ass in training camp.”

But Mac held his floor.

“No way!” Jones stated. “When I went in?”

Mac Jones to Eagles CB Darius Slay after his Pro Bowl TD go: “What’s up bro? Remember when I torched y’all in training camp?” pic.twitter.com/ejDyosEbp5 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 10, 2022

Jones was additionally mixing it up with White after the rating.

“Where were you at? Where were you at the whole drive? The whole drive,” Jones stated to White. “The whole drive you were playing with your phone.”

At the tip of their alternate, which was playful, Jones informed White, “Bro, that was good. Stop lifting so many weights.”

Opponents weren’t the one victims of Mac’s trash speak, although, as he was dishing it out in opposition to his oldest teammate, Matthew Slater, on the sidelines.

“I wish I played with Slater back in the ’80s,” Jones stated to Matthew Judon, when Slater was inside earshot. “They had the leather helmets.”

Jones additionally acquired within the ears of the officiating crew, after they whistled him down, thus negating his lengthy landing run.

“Neither of them tagged me down, though,” Jones argued whereas butting in to the officers’ huddle. “I cut it, and I would at least get forward progress. That’s a bad spot.”

When an official informed Jones that he sounded winded, the quarterback replied, “I haven’t been running at all. I’ve been working out, though. Doing all sorts of bands and stuff.”

Outside of the smack speak, Jones was chumming it up with quite a lot of the NFL’s stars, together with Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs’ quarterback inspired Jones to go the Griddy on the way in which out of the tunnel earlier than the sport, recommendation which Jones took to coronary heart in a while. Mahomes additionally let Jones lead the AFC on the ultimate drive, throughout which Jones accomplished a fourth-down go to ice the victory.

“I let Mac go, let him experience it,” a mic’d up Mahomes stated.

Jones additionally let Diontae Johnson why he went to him for a two-point conversion.

“You know why I threw it to you is because you actually ran during practice a little bit,” Jones informed the Steelers receiver. “Everyone else is jogging.”

During the sport, when Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons completely decked Johnson, Jones made a bee line for Parsons.

“Hey, bro!” Jones stated to Parsons. “Hey, speed up a little! Speed up a little!”

Throughout the sport, Jones confirmed command whereas main the huddle, proper all the way down to the ultimate performs, when he was in a position to line up his teammates within the victory formation.

After the win, Jones acquired a fairly sturdy endorsement from Bucs receiver Mike Evans, who informed the quarterback, “You swaggy, boy!”