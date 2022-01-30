A miracle in Melbourne as ‘GOAT’ Nadal makes Grand Slam history by winning Australian Open | Sport

Rafael Nadal roared again from two units right down to win a titanic five-set duel with Daniil Medvedev and declare a report twenty first Grand Slam males’s title within the Australian Open closing on Sunday.

The Spanish nice seemed useless and buried because the Russian world quantity two carved out a two-set lead however Nadal surged house for certainly one of his mightiest comeback wins 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in 5 hours 24 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal got here out on high within the bodily conflict of attrition to maneuver forward of period rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on the all-time checklist of males’s main winners.

Djokovic missed his probability to enhance on his 9 Australian Open wins when he was deported over vaccination points on the eve of the event, whereas Federer is injured.

It was one of many 35-year-old Spanish warrior’s biggest title victories in his twenty ninth Grand Slam closing as he gained his second Australian Open, 13 years after his first in 2009.

“This has been one of the most emotional matches of my tennis career,” Nadal mentioned.

“It’s just amazing. I didn’t know a few months back if I would even be playing again on the tour and I am back on this court before you all today. You don’t know how much I fought to be here.

“The large assist I’ve obtained within the three weeks right here goes to remain in my coronary heart for the remainder of my life.”

Nadal also became only the fourth man to win each of the four Grand Slams twice and the third oldest man in the Open Era (since 1970) to win a Grand Slam title, behind Ken Rosewall and Federer.

The final went down to the bitter end with Nadal being broken as he served for the championship only for the Spaniard to break back.

On his second attempt to serve it out, Nadal powered to three match points to win amid chaotic scenes in his player’s box and the frenzied crowd.

It is the fourth time in his storied career that Nadal had clawed back to win from two sets down, but the first time in a Slam final.

It was the second time Nadal had denied Medvedev in a Grand Slam final, winning a five-set epic at the 2019 US Open. Nadal holds a 4-1 lead over Medvedev in their five matches to date.

It crowned an extraordinary effort from Nadal at the year’s opening major, having to modify his game to compensate for a degenerative bone disease in his left foot that ended his 2021 season last August.

He then caught Covid in December which, he said, made him “very sick”.

Medvedev had wrecked Djokovic’s calendar Grand Slam push and bid for a 21st title in New York four months ago and was aiming to do the same to Nadal in Melbourne.

Medvedev lost his second consecutive Australian Open final after falling in straight sets to Djokovic in last year’s final.

“It’s powerful to speak after 5 hours 30 and shedding however I wish to congratulate Rafa as a result of what you probably did at present, I used to be amazed,” Medvedev mentioned.

“You raised your degree after two units for the twenty first Grand Slam. I believed you have been going to get drained, and possibly you probably did just a little, however you continue to gained the match. You are a tremendous champion.”

Leading men’s Grand Slam title winners after Sunday’s Australian Open final:

21 – Rafael Nadal (ESP),

20 – Roger Federer (SUI), Novak Djokovic (SRB)

14 – Pete Sampras (USA)

12 – Roy Emerson (AUS)

11 – Rod Laver (AUS), Bjorn Borg (SWE)

10 – Bill Tilden (USA)

9 – Fred Perry (GBR), Ken Rosewall (AUS), Ivan Lendl, Andre Agassi, Jimmy Connors (all USA)