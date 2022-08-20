A month after sinkhole swallowed van in the Bronx, repairs far from over

NEW YORK – The work is much from over.

A month after a massive sinkhole swallowed up a van in the Bronx, repairs are ongoing.

As CBS2’s Kevin Rincon stories, elements of Radcliff Avenue within the Morris Park part of the Bronx have been closed for a month. The metropolis has been working to restore water and sewer traces broken by a sinkhole that shaped after heavy rain.

A 20-foot-deep crater swallowed up a white van belonging to Antonio Papadopoulos. He says the van was a complete loss, and he was provided cash to switch it, however, he says, nowhere close to sufficient – $2,500.

CBS2



“I said, listen, get the hell out of here. Take the paper, put it in the garbage,” Papadopoulos mentioned.

He’s watched as a number of metropolis businesses have labored day and night time to make repairs.

“The other day, broke the gas over here. It smell like crazy,” Papadopoulos mentioned. “The people work here overnight. I can’t sleep in my apartment. All night with a machine like this, can’t sleep all night.”

Friday, the heads of a number of businesses and a few metropolis councilmembers did a walkthrough to verify on the progress.

“We’ve identified several thousand other feet that will need to be replaced, and it’s having that conversation with the community,” mentioned Councilmember Marjorie Velasquez, who represents the district.

She says a part of that dialog is ensuring they’re compensated for damages.

“To the residents here that were impacted, I really want to emphasize, please, there are claims through the comptroller’s office,” Velasquez mentioned. “Any damages. Just, please – it’s filling out that paperwork immediately.”

Councilmember Selvena Brooks-Powers says the identical points are being seen in different elements of the town, and so they need to be sure funding is in place proactively.

“So we’re working with the city agencies to identify grant opportunities to get federal dollars into New York City, to give us an infusion to make these infrastructure repairs as needed,” Brooks-Powers mentioned.

City businesses and lawmakers fear the age of the infrastructure and excessive climate situations may make sinkholes a extra frequent prevalence sooner or later.