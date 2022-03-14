A moribund French election? Not really

John Lichfield is a former overseas editor of the Independent and was the newspaper’s Paris correspondent for 20 years.

CALVADOS, France — Below the becalmed, even moribund, floor of the French presidential election, a battle is raging that can outline French politics for the subsequent decade or extra.

The most blatant image of this battle to redraw the strains of nationwide politics is Marion Maréchal, the niece of Marine Le Pen.

Like some soccer star she has transferred from her aunt’s model of the far proper to what she believes is a rising pressure surrounding the xenophobic pundit-turned-politician, Eric Zemmour.

Yet Maréchal, formidable and eloquent, is not going to be content material to stay as No. 2 in such a motion. She has — considerably — refused to hitch Zemmour’s new, and presumably ephemeral occasion, Reconquête (Reconquest).

She is, in any case, simply a part of what French sports activities journalists name le mercato — or switch season — that’s now in progress throughout the French political panorama.

President Emmanuel Macron already appears assured of victory subsequent month. The struggle in Ukraine has rallied reasonable voters behind him; three of his principal opponents have heavy baggage as Vladimir Putin sympathizers.

The Macron camp has, nonetheless, been busy strengthening its place with a string of transfers or captures from each the center-right and center-left.

Senior “opposition” politicians to declare for Macron embody the previous center-right Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin; Eric Woerth, a minister below conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy; and Renaud Muselier, the center-right president of the Avignon-Marseille-Nice space in southeast France. From the left, Macron’s camp has captured François Rebsamen, the mayor of Dijon, and Marisol Touraine, a reforming well being and social affairs minister below President François Hollande.

These and earlier transfers characterize one thing extra radical than informal opportunism or coat-turning. They are the seen tremors of a profound reshaping of French politics — a course of that started with the election of the centrist Macron in 2017 and can closely affect the result of the 2027 presidential election.

The outdated ruling “families,” primarily based on the Socialist Party on the center-left and Les Républicains on the center-right, are dysfunctional or close to defunct. The buildings or patterns which search to switch them are nonetheless ill-defined.

In broad phrases, nevertheless, France, like Ancient Gaul below Julius Caesar, is dividing into three components. A triumvirate of recent, political tribes is rising: the Nationalist Right; the Divided Left; and the Consensual Center.

Take the Nationalist Right first.

If, as appears doubtless, the center-right candidate Valérie Pécresse fails to succeed in the second spherical of the election, her rancorous and divided occasion, Les Républicains, may well implode. Part will drift in direction of Macron’s heart and half towards the nationalist, anti-migrant, anti-Muslim and anti-European proper.

Another defeat for Le Pen may also speed up the decline of her far-right occasion and household enterprise, National Rally (RN). Several RN chieftains have abandoned the occasion for Zemmour in latest weeks — regardless of Le Pen largely main her far-right rival within the polls.

These recruits to “Zemmourism” aren’t, as they may seem, rats becoming a member of a sinking ship, quite weasels who’ve recognized the place their finest profession alternatives lie.

This additionally, I consider, explains the technique of Maréchal. She doesn’t see herself as a long-term first lieutenant of Zemmourism. Having betrayed her aunt to hitch Zemmour, she’s going to maneuver with him — or towards him —within the years forward. She hopes to emerge as chief of a brand new, large, anti-European, nationalist motion encompassing Zemmour’s new occasion, a few of her aunt’s occasion and the more durable wing of Les Républicains.

Zemmour has been completely broken by his Putin idolatry. (He stated in 2018 that he dreamed of a “French Putin.”) Maréchal might due to this fact achieve supplanting him — despite the fact that she has herself been an enthusiastic Putin fellow-traveler for a few years.

The subsequent of the “new tribes” is the pro-European, socially liberal, progressive and pro-market Consensual Center. This bloc has a posh electoral geology protecting Macron and his occasion and its centrist allies, a part of the center-left and the socially tolerant, pro-European wing of Les Républicains.

Some of the latter have already abandoned to a brand new pro-Macron center-right occasion, Horizons, created by well-liked former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

There are already many jealousies and antagonisms inside this large centrist tribe. Until 2027, its roughly undisputed chief is Macron. Before the subsequent election, when Macron can’t run once more, there might be a lot bloodletting earlier than a brand new chief — perhaps Philippe — emerges. It’s potential that the Consensual Center is not going to maintain.

Finally, there’s the Divided Left (together with the Greens) who’ve break up and re-split themselves into irrelevancy, for now. A big part of the outdated pragmatic, center-left — the non secular descendants of Lionel Jospin or Hollande — has migrated to the centrist Macron camp. New departures, following Rebsamen and Touraine, may be anticipated.

As issues stand, there isn’t a chief able to uniting what stays of the French left — and it’s removed from clear whether or not the French left desires to be united.

In phrases of vote shares (earlier than the Ukraine struggle skewed the figures), I estimate that the three new French “tribes” break down roughly as follows: Nationalist Right 37 p.c; Consensual Centre 36 p.c; and Divided Left 27 p.c.

The 2022 presidential election could also be throughout bar the voting. The subsequent one may very well be a a lot closer-run factor, with monumental implications for the longer term not solely of France but additionally of the European Union.