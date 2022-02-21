A motorbike rider is undergoing surgery after colliding with an unmarked police car

A bike rider is present process surgical procedure after being struck by an unmarked police automobile at a busy intersection in Sydney Saturday morning.

Chaos unfolded at a busy Sydney intersection this morning following a collision between an unmarked police automobile and dust bike, prompting an enormous emergency response.

The bike rider was struck on the intersection of Mitchell and Henderson Road in Alexandria, an interior metropolis suburb, simply earlier than 8am.

Moments later there have been upwards of seven police automobiles on the scene, in addition to a police helicopter and NSW Ambulance paramedics, with visitors being blocked from getting into the intersection.

Local Leif Johansen captured an eerie scene of particles strewn throughout the intersection, with the bike tipped onto its facet and the entrance of the unmarked police automobile smashed up.

Police mentioned officers from the South Sydney Police Area Command had been responding to a job when the collision occurred.

The bike rider was taken to hospital in a steady situation and was present process surgical procedure for accidents sustained within the crash.

Mr Johansen recalled stepping out his entrance door to see the police’s crushed up gray sedan and “stuff scattered all over the road” in addition to “lots and lots of police cars”.

By noon, he mentioned police had erected a criminal offense scene tent on the intersection and expanded the world they closed off to the general public.

Images confirmed random bits of clothes throughout the street, and Mr Johansen mentioned his girlfriend additionally noticed a shoe.

He added he was asleep on the time of the crash and was woken by a knock on the door from a police detective who requested footage from his dwelling’s safety digital camera.

Mr Johansen was suspicious of the precise particulars surrounding the incident, given how fast the response was and the presence of the police commissioner on the scene afterwards.

“It almost seems like it could have been a sting or something that went wrong. Clearly something went wrong because it’s very unusual how fast all the police were here,” he mentioned.

“Unusual from a layman’s perspective anyway.”

The incident might be investigated by a staff on the Sydney City Police Area Command, which might be topic to an unbiased overview.