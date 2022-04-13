A much-decorated participant almost enters the digital age

It has been some time since Column 8 acquired certainly one of Velvet Perston’s dazzling embellished letters and so it was fairly a shock, and a bit unhappy, to find certainly one of our stalwart snail-mail contributors has virtually entered the digital age. Almost, inasmuch as she instructed her daughter Megan to e mail Column 8 on her behalf, and so we are going to give her the ultimate phrase on Vegemite (C8). Velvet has in her possession a really light however nonetheless legible customs kind from a parcel despatched from Australia to a household in Scotland throughout WWII. “The form lists the contents as: ‘1 tin cocoa, 1 tin pilchards, 1 jelly, 1 pudding, a packet of sultanas and 1 jar Vegemite.’ Apparently, the recipients were very appreciative of the care package, except for the Vegemite. The Scots disliked it so much, they threw it away.”

“Some years ago, a team of language specialists conducted a study to find the least-used sentence in the English language,” writes Rowan McGillicuddy of Stanmore, with “the result of this study being, ‘Is that the banjo player’s (C8) Ferrari in the car park?’”

Both Jack Dikian of Mosman and Paul Keir of Strathfield endorsed Mark Twain’s well-known quote about voting (C8): “If voting made any difference, they wouldn’t let us do it.” However, Granny means that the next from George Orwell could also be extra pertinent recommendation for our occasions. “In our age, there is no such thing as ‘keeping out of politics’. All issues are political issues and politics itself is a mass of lies, evasions, folly, hatred and schizophrenia.” No offence supposed to anybody truly affected by schizophrenia, after all.

Dudley Wrigley’s apprenticeship necessities (C8) reminded Brian Hayes of Epping of an oath he needed to take as a humble Boy Scout, promising to “abstain from strong drink, tobacco and all other injurious habits. On pocket money of two bob a week? Girls weren’t listed, but still not very affordable.”

Now that the hoopla in regards to the ninetieth birthday of the Sydney Harbour Bridge has handed, spare a second to have a good time one other NSW bridge additionally celebrating its ninetieth birthday. David Howell of Stonehenge writes that Grafton is delighted to be “celebrating the 90th anniversary of the city’s heritage-listed bridge linking north and south Grafton. Its rail crossing helped connect Sydney with Brisbane by standard gauge railway, this eliminated the inland rail link through Tenterfield and the change of gauge at the Queensland border.”