A NASA astronaut is flying home to Earth in a Russian spacecraft. Here’s how to watch.

At 3:21 a.m., the spacecraft and the crew is scheduled to undock from the house station and start the return to Earth, however not earlier than the Soyuz completes a flyaround of the outpost to take footage and video of its exterior.

Then at 6:15 a.m., NASA will start streaming video of the spacecraft’s exit from orbit and touchdown in Kazakhstan, which is scheduled for 7:28 a.m. Eastern time.

Are the U.S. and Russia nonetheless cooperating in house?

President Biden has harshly condemned President Vladimir V. Putin, and the United States authorities has positioned a wide range of sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, together with some associated to aerospace applied sciences. But cooperation in orbit has continued.

That is regardless of bellicose statements from Dmitry Rogozin, who leads the Russian house program. He shared a video that recommended the Russians may go away Mr. Vande Hei behind. NASA officers have rigorously sidestepped what Mr. Rogozin has mentioned and insisted that nothing has modified.

“For the safety of our astronauts, the working relationship between NASA and our international partners continues,” Bill Nelson, the NASA administrator, mentioned throughout his State of NASA speech on Monday. “And that includes the professional relationship between the cosmonauts and our astronauts.”

Other relationships in house have not been spared. The European Space Agency postponed a rover mission to Mars as a result of it relied on a Russian rocket. And a British satellite tv for pc web firm, OneWeb, canceled a series of launches that used Russia’s Soyuz rockets, shifting a few of them to SpaceX rockets.

Russia-Ukraine War: Key Developments Card 1 of three Ongoing peace talks. During peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, Russia promised it might “reduce military activity” close to Kyiv, and Ukraine mentioned it was able to declare itself completely impartial. Even so, weeks of additional negotiation could also be wanted to achieve an settlement, and Russia seems decided to seize extra territory in japanese Ukraine. On the bottom. Russia’s obvious concessions within the north of Ukraine mirrored a successful Ukrainian resistance that has slowed down Russia’s forces round Kyiv’s suburbs and retaken territory close to the capital and cities nearer to the Russian border. New sanctions. The United States is preparing new sanctions focusing on the provision chains of Russia’s navy industrial sector because it seeks to erode Moscow’s capacity to assault Ukraine. The new measures will likely be rolled out in coordination with Western allies.

What occurs when the astronauts land?

Many American authorities officers have been introduced residence from Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine. But a common NASA contingent of flight medical doctors, public affairs officers and representatives from the astronaut workplace and the house station administration will likely be there to satisfy Mr. Vande Hei when he lands.

“No deviation from previous Soyuz landing return plans,” mentioned Gary Jordan, a NASA spokesman.

After preliminary medical checks, the astronauts will relaxation for some time in tents earlier than touring by helicopter to the airport the place Mr. Vande Hei and his NASA colleagues will board a Gulfstream jet and take off.

Mr. Jordan mentioned a NASA podcast episode that described an earlier return was “an accurate depiction of the sequence of events that should be expected.”