A ‘number’ of British citizens detained in Afghanistan: UK government

A “number” of British nationals are being detained in Afghanistan, the UK authorities mentioned Saturday, including that it had raised the problem with the nation’s Taliban authorities.

The overseas ministry’s assertion to AFP got here a day after the Taliban launched two abroad journalists who had been detained, together with a former BBC correspondent.

“We are providing support to the families of a number of British men who have been detained in Afghanistan,” the ministry mentioned, with out specifying what number of British nationals had been being held and by whom.

“UK officials have raised their detention with the Taliban at every opportunity, including when a delegation travelled to Kabul this week.”

A British delegation led by Hugo Shorter – the pinnacle of the UK’s mission to Afghanistan however primarily based in Qatar – flew to Kabul to satisfy overseas minister Amir Khan Muttaqi earlier this week.

Shorter mentioned he had mentioned the humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan, in addition to human rights abuses, with Taliban officers throughout his journey to the nation.

On Friday, Western media experiences mentioned at the very least six British residents had been being detained in Afghanistan, together with former BBC correspondent Andrew North, who was launched later that day.

The Taliban authorities didn’t remark when contacted by AFP.

Also amongst British nationals detained is Peter Jouvenal, who has been held since early December, a press release launched by his pals mentioned.

A journalist turned businessman, Jouvenal can be a German citizen and is married to an Afghan girl.

He might need been “detained in error” as he was in Afghanistan to debate investments within the nation’s mining trade, the assertion mentioned.

“He is being held without charge, and with no freedom to contact his family or lawyers,” it mentioned, including that Jouvenal had been the cameraman for a CNN interview with the late al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden in 1997 in Afghanistan.

“Before his arrest he was working openly and had frequent meetings with senior Taliban officials.”

On Friday, the Taliban launched North and one other overseas journalist after the 2 had been detained whereas on an project for the UN refugee company in Afghanistan.

It was unclear after they had been detained however the company mentioned it was “relieved” that the 2 and their Afghan colleagues had been free.

Taliban authorities spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid mentioned that they had been detained as a result of they didn’t possess legitimate id playing cards and paperwork.

Since they seized energy in August, the Taliban have cracked down on dissent, forcefully dispersing ladies’s protests, detaining critics of the regime and infrequently beating Afghan journalists.

