‘A number of questions to answer’: Bulldogs boss Gould blasts Rabbitohs
Phil Gould has fired a shot at South Sydney on the eve of their Good Friday conflict towards his Bulldogs, calling for an investigation into the Rabbitohs in regards to the membership’s dealing with of the Anthony Milford saga.
Gould criticised South Sydney for what he known as clerical errors within the contract course of that led to the delay of Milford’s $300,000 contract being registered with the NRL, which meant he didn’t have a deal when he was charged by Queensland police following an incident at Fortitude Valley in September.
“The situation of his contract status with South Sydney bears thorough investigation,” Gould mentioned on Wide World of Sports’ Six Tackles with Gus podcast.
“I don’t think it’s been investigated anywhere near enough. I’m not putting any blame on the NRL for this, but I think South Sydney has got a number of questions to answer about their contract situation with Anthony Milford because Anthony Milford’s contract has not been registered.
“Anthony Milford has had no payment, no money, living with his wife and children in a one-bedroom in his parents’ house in Brisbane since last year because he was facing these charges and South Sydney and the league would not register his contract. When in fact, the contract should’ve been registered when it was signed on the 31st of July last year.
“It was then sent by South Sydney to the league to be registered on the 12th of August. Why there was a delay of 12 days, I don’t know. South Sydney was informed six days later on the 18th of August that there was a problem with the signing of the contract.
“This is a very common occurrence, contracts are often sent back … it’s a big document and sometimes some pages and some variations aren’t initialled, but this was about the stat dec [statutory declaration].”
Gould additionally revealed that he’d seen the CCTV video that has prompted the NRL to launch an investigation into Milford that’s prohibiting him from a direct return to the NRL regardless of three assault prices being dropped in courtroom on Monday.